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WRC Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Oliver Solberg and Sebastien Ogier stop, Takamoto Katsuta takes lead

Drama strikes for Safari Rally Kenya’s top two on the way back to service

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Edited:
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta has moved into the Safari Rally Kenya lead after Oliver Solberg and Sebastien Ogier were forced to stop on the road section coming back to service.

Solberg had navigated through a tricky morning loop of stages with a 42.6s lead over Ogier, but the Toyota team-mates both ground to a halt on their way back to the midday service. Both drivers suffered broken alternators likely inflicted by the roughness of the stages.

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It proved to be a difficult morning for Toyota as Elfyn Evans was forced to retire from a WRC round for the first time since Greece 2024, with a damaged right-rear suspension.

As a result, Katsuta who ended the loop sitting in third, 1m33.6s behind Solberg, has now vaulted into a 1m07.5s lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville. Katsuta is now in a prime position to claim his maiden WRC win. 

Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux has moved to third, 0.7s behind Neuville, with team-mate Esapekka Lappi in fourth.

“The last stage was quite muddy and rough, and the mud went into the engine side and broke the alternators for both of them [Solberg and Ogier],” said Toyota deputy team principal Juha Kankkunen.

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"Oliver has also a little bit of a transmission problem as well, and Elfyn, we know what happened to him already so it hasn’t been the best morning. Taka is still leading but in that case we are ok but that is Safari. That can happen.

"I mean, I have been in Kenya so many times that it doesn’t surprise me when something like that happens. The conditions have been really tough and, let’s say, the cars should be built for that. But in those muddy conditions it can go everywhere.

"Water is not that bad, but the stiff mud sticks everywhere and that can cause problems. It went into the alternator and broke the pulley, let’s say, and things all get stuck.”

Crews will tackle a repeat of the stages this afternoon to complete Saturday’s leg. 

Photos from Rally Kenya - Day 2

Sami Pajari, Marko Salminen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Sami Pajari, Marko Salminen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Esapekka Lappi, Enni Malkonen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Esapekka Lappi, Enni Malkonen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Esapekka Lappi, Enni Malkonen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Esapekka Lappi, Enni Malkonen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Takamoto Katsuta, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Esapekka Lappi, Enni Malkonen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Oliver Solberg, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Jon Armstrong, Shane Byrne, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Jon Armstrong, Shane Byrne, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Jon Armstrong, Shane Byrne, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Jon Armstrong, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Jon Armstrong, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
Jon Armstrong, Shane Byrne, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Kenya - Day 2, in photos
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