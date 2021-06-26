Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement
WRC / Rally Kenya Stage report

WRC Safari: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife

By:

Thierry Neuville extended his Safari Rally lead over Takamoto Katsuta despite World Rally Championship crews having to avoid several brushes with zebras on the morning stages.

WRC Safari: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife

The Hyundai driver kicked off the day with his fourth stage win before Sebastien Ogier took the spoils in the following two tests as the Toyota driver continued to edge closer to the podium battle.

Neuville’s stage win came despite a close call with zebras as wildlife became a factor for all the crews with several drivers having to brake hard to avoid animals on the trio of fast and open stages.

After successfully competing the morning loop, Neuville has extended his rally lead to 28.1s over Toyota’s Katsuta, who produced a measured drive as the Japanese driver goes in search of a maiden WRC podium.

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak ended the morning in third, 56.2s adrift of Neuville, but the Estonian saw the gap back to Ogier close to 37.6s as the reigning world champion stepped up his push.

M-Sport Ford’s duo Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux remain in the hunt in fifth and sixth respectively.

Toyota duo Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans along with Hyundai’s Dani Sordo all returned to action under restart rules after retiring from Friday’s action.

The day began with the fast open 14.67km Elmenteita stage held on the African plains that posed plenty of challenges and a brush with the local wildlife.

Rally leader Neuville extended his advantage by winning the test but it wasn’t without a heart stopping moment when he came across a group of zebras on the road that scattered just in time, thanks to the services of the camera helicopter.

Teammate Tanak also came across a zebra on his pass through the stage which resulted in him hitting the brakes hard to avoid a potential incident.

In the end, Neuville took the win by 0.9s from Ogier, while Tanak was third fastest ahead of Katsuta and Greensmith.

Ogier continued to claw back time on the top three as he stepped up his push to join the podium fight by winning stage 9.

The smooth roads of the 20.33km Soysambu test allowed drivers a rare opportunity to push a bit harder, but again they had to be on their toes to avoid the wildlife.

Ogier clocked the best time but had to brake for zebra and gazelle but was still 4.2s faster than the impressive Fourmaux, who produced his best drive of the rally to date.

"I tried to drive clean. I had a lot of animals in the stage and I had to brake a lot for zebra and gazelle,” said Ogier.

Neuville and Tanak both dropped time to Ogier finishing third and fourth respectively on the stage although the former did extend his lead over Katsuta to 28.9s, as the Toyota pilot lost time trying to avoid a zebra.

“I lost quite a lot of time to zebras, but nice to see them on the stage. It’s a good safari park,” said Katsuta.

Ogier notched up his third stage win of the event in the final test of the morning, a tough 31.04km run through the Sleeping Warrior roads, that featured a particularly nasty rocky section towards the end.

The Frenchman was 5.9s faster than Tanak with Katsuta claws back some time on Neuville, who was 10.s off the pace.

After an impressive run on the previous stage, Forumaux’s charge was halted after losing the roof vent on his Ford Fiesta, resulting in clouds of dust entering the cabin reducing his visibility.

"It was really difficult with the dust inside the car. It was difficult to see where the road was,” said Fourmaux.

The field will run through the three stages again this afternoon to complete the day’s action.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement

Previous article

WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

16 h
Latest news
WRC Safari: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife
WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife

4m
WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement

12 h
Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month
WRC

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month

12 h
Safari WRC: Neuville leads Katsuta as drama strikes Rovanpera
Video Inside
WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville leads Katsuta as drama strikes Rovanpera

18 h
WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early
WRC

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

21 h
Latest videos
Safari Rally Kenya: Friday Afternoon Highlights 01:52
WRC
15 h

Safari Rally Kenya: Friday Afternoon Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya: Friday Morning Highlights 01:51
WRC
20 h

Safari Rally Kenya: Friday Morning Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya: SS1 Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 24, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya: SS1 Highlights

WRC: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special 00:39
WRC
Jun 24, 2021

WRC: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special

Safari Rally Kenya: Shakedown Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 24, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya: Shakedown Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement Rally Kenya
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month Rally Kenya
WRC

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime
WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Thierry Neuville More from
Thierry Neuville
Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability Rally Italy
WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota Rally Italy
WRC

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 20-11 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 20-11

Trending Today

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Styrian GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021

Latest news

WRC Safari: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife

WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month
WRC WRC

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month

Safari WRC: Neuville leads Katsuta as drama strikes Rovanpera
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville leads Katsuta as drama strikes Rovanpera

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.