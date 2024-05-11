WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

The World Rally Championship promoter held a meeting with the key stakeholder group that included Hyundai, Toyota, Ford, Stellantis and Skoda alongside representatives from the FIA to deliver its vision for the future.

The meeting largely centred on the championship’s promotional strategy which has attracted criticism from teams and drivers in recent months.

The WRC Promoter issued a brief statement to Motorsport.com following the discussion, stating that the meeting was held in a “collaborative” and “constructive” environment and that the stakeholder group is aligned on key goals for promotion.

Among the elements discussed is the championship’s long-time ambition to host an event in the USA with a clear strategy in the works to achieve the goal.

As previously reported, organisers behind the Rally USA project have set their sights on joining the championship in 2026 with an event based out of Chattanooga in Tennessee. A test event is planned to take place on 14-16 June.

“WRC Promoter has today presented a clear promotional strategy to a key stakeholder group of the FIA World Rally Championship, including the FIA, Hyundai, Toyota, Ford, Stellantis and Skoda. The meeting was held in a collaborative and constructive environment, with all parties providing contributions. The group is aligned in the overall goals to boost the profile of the world’s premier rally championship,” read the statement.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Key elements presented by the WRC Promoter were:

“A clear roadmap to a USA event in 2026 that includes direct investment and involvement in event promotion from WRC Promoter.

“WRC Promoter will aim to increase attendance at WRC events through developing the on-site fan experience.

“A clear activation plan with a variety of direct actions and investments in social and digital media.

The timing of today’s meeting arrives amid uncertainty regarding the technical regulations for the short-term future of the WRC, which will be ratified at the World Motor Sport Council meeting on June 11.

In February, the FIA revealed a wide-ranging proposal of changes that covered technical, sporting and the promotional aspects of the category.

While WRC teams have largely been in favour of changes to the sporting regulations, they have strongly opposed the FIA’s wish to remove hybrid and reduce the performance of Rally1 cars for next year, before the introduction of new regulations for 2027.