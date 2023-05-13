WRC Portugal: Rovanpera pulls away from Sordo on Saturday morning loop
World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera has stormed into a commanding Rally Portugal lead after blitzing Saturday morning’s loop of gravel stages.
The Toyota driver started the day with a 10.8s advantage but a stunning drive resulted in the Finn to clean sweep the trio of stages to open up a 52.4s-lead over Hyundai’s Dani Sordo.
Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi has moved to third, 57.0s adrift, but ahead of Thierry Neuville (+57.9s) and M-Sport’s Ott Tanak (+1m34.1s) after team-mate Pierre-Louis Loubet crashed out of fifth on stage 10.
Rovanpera produced the drive of the rally to date on stage 9 (Vieira do Minho 26.61km) after delivering a mesmerising time, 12.8s faster than the next best set by Lappi.
Making the most of the last-starting position of the Rally1 runners, Rovanpera more than doubled his overall rally lead on his way to a fifth stage win of the rally. When asked to explain his speed, he replied: “I just woke up today and thought we should drive a bit of rally, so that is what we tried to do.”
Lappi was unhappy with his performance but it was enough to climb from fifth to third overall. His effort was 0.5s quicker than Sordo as he began to chip away at the gap between his more experienced team-mate sitting second overall.
The third Hyundai of Neuville moved to fourth after M-Sport’s Loubet suffered damage to his rear wing and dropped 6.6s to the Belgian.
The battle at the front changed complexion again after Rovanpera won stage 10 (Amarante 37.24km), the longest of the rally. The Finn was 3.3s faster than Tanak, who was continuing his recovery from a puncture on Friday’s stage four albeit struggling with his Puma.
“We could improve the balance a bit from the previous stage but I am still having quite a massive struggle with the suspension," he said. "I'm still riding this wild horse. It is like I've never driven a rally car before, it's so challenging.”
Rovanpera’s lead ballooned to 45.8s courtesy of a struggling Sordo, who was battling with his soft tyres. Sordo’s time loss combined with Lappi’s improved pace brought the latter back into the fight for second overall, with only 3.3s separating the duo heading into the morning’s final stage.
The leaderboard did however undergo a change when Loubet crashed out of the rally less than a kilometre from the stage end. The Frenchman clipped a bank with his left front which appeared to break the steering and send his Puma across the road and into another bank.
The stage continued with the car partially blocking the road which required drivers to slow down to navigate around the stricken Puma.
“It is a very small mistake he has made but unfortunately it has put him out for the day,” said M-Sport team principal Richard Millener.
“It is really frustrating for him but there is positives to take but I know for a fact that will be difficult for him to concentrate on right at this moment. It is really disappointing for him.”
Rovanpera completed his perfect morning by winning stage 11 by 5.7s from Neuville, with Sordo a further 0.9s slower. Lappi dropped time to Neuville which reduced the overall gap between the pair to 0.9s.
The stage wasn’t without drama as Takamoto Katsuta, who rejoined the rally after Friday’s alternator failure, spun during the test. The Japanese recovered to reach the stage finish.
Despite a spin on stage nine, Oliver Solberg led Toksport team-mate Gus Greensmith by 37.0s in WRC2. The crews will tackle four more stages this afternoon following a midday service.
Related video
Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”
WRC Portugal: Relentless Rovanpera in control after Saturday domination
Latest news
IMSA Laguna Seca: Ganassi Cadillac holds off Porsche for victory
IMSA Laguna Seca: Ganassi Cadillac holds off Porsche for victory IMSA Laguna Seca: Ganassi Cadillac holds off Porsche for victory
Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach
Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.