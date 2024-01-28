WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville on course for victory as Ogier challenge falters
Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville is on course to win the World Rally Championship season opener in Monte Carlo after Sebastien Ogier effectively conceded defeat in their head-to-head on Sunday morning.
Neuville set a blistering pace across the morning’s two stages, winning them both to extend his lead over Toyota’s Ogier to 13.5 seconds, with only the Power Stage remaining on Sunday afternoon.
Neuville’s impressive pace has also put him at the top of the Sunday standings, where seven points are on offer for the fastest driver as per the new scoring structure.
Toyota’s Elfyn Evans remains in third overall 42s adrift, but is second in the Sunday combined times meaning he is set for six extra points. Hyundai’s Ott Tanak ended the loop fourth overall (+1m54.7s) and third for the day in front of Ogier.
M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux held onto fifth (+3m27.6s) ahead of Hyundai’s Andreas Mikkelsen (+5m29s) and Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta (+8m25.7s).
Gregoire Munster returned to the action following his crash on Saturday and is in contention to pick up two Sunday points.
After claiming the maximum 18 points under the new structure on Saturday night, Neuville made his tactics clear on Sunday morning with another 12 points on the table.
The Belgian picked up from where he left off on Saturday and engaged full attack mode. The Hyundai driver blitzed stage 15, the third pass through La Bréole /Selonnet, which featured black ice patches.
Neuville emerged from the early morning darkness with a time 4.7s faster than rival Ogier to extend his overall lead to 8s over the Frenchman.
“The beginning was a big push, toward the end I was a bit more careful but I guess everybody has to slow down on that section - we did well, I’m happy with my time,” said Neuville.
Ogier felt he was too cautious but was surprised by the speed of Neuville.
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
“It was interesting conditions, with some ice in places,” said Ogier. “I was a bit too cautious in some places probably. That’s a big push [from Thierry].”
Tanak set a strong pace to net the third fastest time, 1.8s faster than Evans, who was sitting third overall. Evans had opted for the prime tyre strategy by running all softs, but those tyres were not optimal on the icy patches.
“I was really too careful at the end with the ice - it’s really difficult to judge but all OK,” said Evans.
The M-Sport duo of Fourmaux and Munster were fifth and sixth. The top 10 was completed by WRC2 runners Yohan Rossel and Pepe Lopez, who posted identical times, Katsuta and Nikolay Gryazin. Mikkelsen could only post the 11th fastest time.
The penultimate stage of the rally stage 16 (Digne-les-Bains/Chaudon-Norante) produced a similar outcome in the Neuville versus Ogier head-to-head.
Neuville came out on top, winning the stage by 0.2s from Evans while Tanak was a further 2.5s in arrears. Ogier could only manage a time that was 5.5s slower than Neuville.
“It was nice - it’s hard to judge the speed because it was actually much more slippery than we expected in the beginning, and it was getting really dirty,” said Neuville.
“So far it feels good but there is one more stage to go and we need to keep concentrated.”
Ogier effectively conceded victory to the Hyundai driver.
“It was over after the first one anyway,” said Ogier. “It’s OK, we have done a decent weekend but [Thierry] was just flying so well done to him.
“I tried and it was a good stage but I’m not one to take stupid risks.”
When pressed on his decision not to take risks with a 10th Monte win on the line, he added: “I have nine and nobody have that so it’s not that bad.”
In WRC2, the intense battle for victory showed no signs of stopping as Lopez took a 0.9s lead over Rossel into the final stage of the rally.
Related video
Neuville: New WRC points system will add excitement and strategy
Neuville: New WRC points system will add excitement and strategy Neuville: New WRC points system will add excitement and strategy
Neuville shares his vision for future WRC event format
Neuville shares his vision for future WRC event format Neuville shares his vision for future WRC event format
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
Tanak: No plans to alter Monte WRC strategy after costly spin
Tanak: No plans to alter Monte WRC strategy after costly spin Tanak: No plans to alter Monte WRC strategy after costly spin
Analysis: WRC teams weigh in on Rally2 replacing Rally1 debate
Analysis: WRC teams weigh in on Rally2 replacing Rally1 debate Analysis: WRC teams weigh in on Rally2 replacing Rally1 debate
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home
Latest news
Big changes to F1 teams' form in 2024 would be a "surprise" – Aston Martin
Big changes to F1 teams' form in 2024 would be a "surprise" – Aston Martin Big changes to F1 teams' form in 2024 would be a "surprise" – Aston Martin
Daytona 24h, H18: Cadillac leads Porsche amid penalty drama
Daytona 24h, H18: Cadillac leads Porsche amid penalty drama Daytona 24h, H18: Cadillac leads Porsche amid penalty drama
WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville wins epic head-to-head with Ogier in 2024 opener
WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville wins epic head-to-head with Ogier in 2024 opener WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville wins epic head-to-head with Ogier in 2024 opener
Rowland: I was doubting myself a lot prior to Formula E podium return
Rowland: I was doubting myself a lot prior to Formula E podium return Rowland: I was doubting myself a lot prior to Formula E podium return
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements
How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements
How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title
How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.