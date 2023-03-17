Subscribe
Previous / Mexico will help define Hyundai’s WRC development strategy - Abiteboul Next / WRC Mexico: Stage 3 red-flagged as all three M-Sport Pumas hit trouble
WRC / Rally Mexico News

WRC Mexico: Tanak heads Rovanpera after superspecial dominance

World Rally Championship leader Ott Tanak opened up a slender lead over Kalle Rovanpera as Rally Mexico kicked off in front of a bumper crowd in Guanajuato on Thursday night.

Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

M-Sport driver Tanak clocked the fastest time through the two passes of the famous street stage held around the Unesco World Heritage site in downtown Guanajuato.

Tanak’s times moved the Estonian into a 1.7s advantage over Toyota’s reigning world champion Rovanpera, while Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi will head into Friday’s gravel stages, 2.2s adrift in third.

"Today was a bit of fun, tomorrow is the job," said Tanak, who will open the gravel roads on Friday. "For sure it will not be an easy day but we need to maximise. Let's see what tomorrow brings - I have never driven in this car on gravel before.”

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville and six-time Rally Mexico winner Sebastien Ogier ended the evening locked together, with the pair tied for fourth, 2.8s adrift of Tanak.

Huge crowds descended upon Guanajuato’s historic streets to welcome the WRC back following its two-year hiatus.

With the road order reversed for the superspecial, it was Tanak, the final Rally1 car to tackle the 1.12km twisty and technical stage, that lit up the timesheets.

The 2019 world champion emerged 0.8s faster than nearest rival Rovanpera, while Lappi posted a benchmark early on that resulted in the third fastest time, 1.3s adrift.

Elfyn Evans was fourth fastest despite flirting with the kerbs located in the cobblestone run through the iconic tunnel section, which this year is adorned with an eye catching mural tribute to the late Ken Block, who died earlier this year.

Neuville was two tenths further back but was faster than his Hyundai team-mate Dani Sordo and Toyota's Ogier, who clocked identical times.

Tanak was 1.8s faster than his first time in the second pass of the stage, which earned him back-to-back stage wins on Thursday night.

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Rovanpera once again emerged as his nearest rival although the Finn set an identical time to his countryman Lappi to share the second fastest stage time, 0.9s behind Tanak.

"It is a crazy atmosphere. This kind of stage is not so enjoyable but when you have fans like this it is nice,” said Rovanpera.

Ogier was only a tenth back on his second run as he managed to navigate through the tight street stage without issue.

"I feel good. The real rally starts tomorrow. Tonight was about staying away from the kerb," said Ogier.

Read Also:

Evans will head into Friday’s stages sitting fifth overall, 3.3s from Tanak, after his safe pass through the two stages.

Sordo, M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet, competing in his first rally outside of Europe, and Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta completed the top nine.

The crews will tackle Mexico’s rough gravel stages on Friday with the action set to begin on the famous El Chocolate (29.07km) stage at 1448 GMT.

shares
comments

Mexico will help define Hyundai’s WRC development strategy - Abiteboul

WRC Mexico: Stage 3 red-flagged as all three M-Sport Pumas hit trouble
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Latest news

Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette

Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette

WEC WEC
Sebring

Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn

Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn

WEC WEC
Sebring

Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.