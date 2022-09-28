Tickets Subscribe
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

WRC drivers turn to YouTube to help with Rally NZ prep

World Rally Championship drivers have found themselves searching YouTube for old footage to help aid preparations for Rally New Zealand, which returns this weekend after a 10-year hiatus.

Tom Howard
By:
The fast and flowing gravel roads of New Zealand have long been a hit with rally drivers but only three of the current WRC Rally1 roster can boast experience of the country’s famous roads.

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who has re-joined Toyota for New Zealand, threw away what would have been a maiden WRC win in 2010, while Hyundai duo Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak featured in the last edition of the rally in 2012.

As a result, several drivers have resorted to scoring YouTube videos and even computer games to help with their preparation in the lead up to the event.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans admitted he went on a “YouTube hunt’ for footage and onboards to help ready himself.

“It has been a bit of a YouTube hunt and whatever we get from the organisers," Evans told Motorsport.com.

“It always looks like slightly different from real life to how it does on the videos. It is not so different but it is very difficult to try and learn the stages.

Asked if he could draw comparisons from his native Welsh gravel roads that boast some similar characteristics, he said: “The scenery doesn’t look a millions miles away [from Wales] with the green grass and the sheep.

"There is something similar with the second two stages on Friday, they are bit more Wales like in points, and on Sunday I guess they are bit like Wales, but that is a bit more artificial.

“It is great rally still and a massive challenge,” he added. “Anywhere you go with new notes from the beginning is always difficult.”

Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg has experienced Rally New Zealand but as an 11-year-old onlooker watching his father 2003 world champion Petter Solberg finish third in 2012.

The 21-year-old has elected to delve into his father’s knowledge for assistance while also revealing that the DiRT Rally computer game has also proved to be helpful.

“For sure, I have been asking my father a lot, as he has a lot of experience, and of course YouTube is a good place to go,” Solberg told Motorsport.com.

“There are a lot of old rally videos on there and a lot of onboards so there is a lot to look at and a lot to learn.

“You can see how the drivers were driving and mistakes that others have done. I also remember a lot of parts from DiRT Rally the computer game.

“When I was doing recce this week I was like ‘this is this place' and 'I remember that’ which is cool."

Quizzed about his hopes for the event, he added: “On tarmac I feel good with the car but just on gravel so far I haven’t had any good experiences. The car looks to be better and better, but we will see.”

At M-Sport-Ford, Gus Greensmith has taken advantage of onboard videos sourced by a New Zealander who works for the team.

The Briton, who declares this event as one of his dream rallies, is already enamoured with the roads following this week’s recce.

“Thanks to one of the guys in our team, who is a Kiwi, he has passed on a few onboards, so I have been able to get a feeling for the roads and see how they are,” Greensmith told Motorsport.com.

“For me, it is the dream rally. As kid the dream rallies were Monte-Carlo and New Zealand.

“I drove the stages this week and it was every bit as special as I thought it would be. One of the stages on Friday is the most beautiful 31 kilometres I’ve ever seen.”

Rally New Zealand begins on Thursday courtesy of a super special stage held in the centre of host city Auckland, before the first of the gravel stages on Friday.

