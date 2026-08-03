WRC drivers react to FIA’s landmark new promoter deal

Drivers are excited for the future of the World Rally Championship following what the FIA has labelled the “biggest deal in history” for rallying.

After months of discussions, French automotive company Cosmobilis and private credit investor Park Square Capital have officially acquired WRC Promoter GmbH to take over the commercial rights of the WRC and the European Rally Championship in an undisclosed long-term deal. It is believed the length of the contract is in the region of 25 years.

Read Also: WRC FIA announces landmark deal with new WRC and ERC commercial rights holder

Former Lotus and McLaren Formula 1 team boss Eric Boullier will become the new CEO of WRC Promoter.

According to the FIA, the deal "will bring significant new investment into the sport, helping to strengthen and grow its world-class motor sport portfolio for years to come”. The new vision for the WRC is expected to be revealed at Rally Paraguay later this month.

The completion of this deal is seen as a key step for the WRC to push forward with its new era, headlined by radical new technical regulations to be introduced next year. It is expected that the finalisation of a 2027 calendar and sporting regulations will follow in due course now that a new commercial rights holder has been installed.

The promotion of the WRC has been a hot topic within the service park for several years and this new landmark deal has been greeted with positivity from the drivers.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville was among the most vocal regarding the need for change, and while his own future in the championship beyond this year is yet to be resolved, he is hoping the new commercial rights holder will work with the drivers.

“Obviously we've been waiting for that announcement for a long time,” Neuville told Motorsport.com. “I hope we can work hand in hand, teams, drivers and promoters to bring the championship back where it belongs. And I think that we drivers can be a good help as well because we are the main characters in that championship, and we are the ones who know best what the championship means.”

The new deal comes ahead of a rules overhaul in WRC 2027 Photo by: FIA

Nine-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, whose future in the WRC is also yet to be determined, added: “Personally, again, my future in the sport is probably not really long anymore.

“But still, for the sport in general, I think it's great news to have some fresh blood and some people who seem to have a motivation to push the sport back where it should be as right now it's fair to say that we are not really happy where we are. The potential is there, and I think it's great to have a new team, maybe some new ideas and ambition to bring the WRC to the place it deserves.”

WRC Rally1 rookie Jon Armstrong also shared his optimism for the future, and is looking forward to seeing the direction the new owners will take the WRC.

“It sounds promising,” he said. “Obviously, I don't know the guys so well, but I think from their backgrounds, they're coming from a slightly different angle of motorsport and also promotion.

“I'm excited to see what will happen in the future and I think we've got one of the most exciting sports in the world. So hopefully we're able to show that to more people and get a wider audience.”