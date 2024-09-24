WRC confident Paraguay will deliver "unique new story" after test event success

The World Rally Championship is confident Paraguay will offer the series a "unique new story" next year following last weekend's successful test event.

Paraguay is set to make its WRC debut next year as the gravel rally joins an expanded 14-round 2025 calendar after signing a multi-year agreement.

Last weekend, WRC event director Simon Larkin, alongside representatives from Toyota, M-Sport-Ford, the FIA and 2025 control tyre supplier Hankook, headed to Paraguay ahead of this weekend's WRC round in Chile.

The group attended a test event that was being run as a round of the Petrobras Rally Paraguay national Championship as preparations for the nation's maiden WRC event underwent a crucial next phase.

The event was based in Encarnacion close to the border with Argentina, which will act as the host city for the WRC round next year. The rally featured gravel roads that will most likely feature when rallying's top tier heads to the country to host round 10 in 2025 from 28-31 August.

Paraguay's president Santiago Pena, a key player in securing the agreement with WRC, was also in attendance.

Reflecting on the rally, the WRC Promoter expects Paraguay's WRC debut will offer a new story to the championship next year.

Photo by: WRC

"I think it's fair to say that all stakeholders were very pleased with the organisation and structure of the event, and it provided an ideal training and education platform for the respective sporting, safety and organisational departments," said Larkin.

"The presence of President Santiago Pena at the ceremonial start on Thursday further underlined the full commitment of the government to the success of this project.'

"Rallying is huge in Paraguay, and the 17 Rally2 cars that were on the start line for the event provide further indication that this will be a strong new entrant to the WRC from 2025, and we look forward to further witnessing the passion and enthusiasm of the fans in August next year.

"We know this event will provide a unique new story to the WRC."

Paraguay isn't the only brand new event to join the WRC next season with Saudi Arabia set to make its debut as the season finale next year.

A test event, part of the Middle East Rally Championship, is also planned to act as a dress rehearsal before the WRC event.