WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport
M-Sport’s Ott Tanak produced arguably his best drive of the World Rally Championship season to claim a convincing victory on Rally Chile.
Tanak delivered a masterclass in speed and tyre management to score his and the British team's second win of 2023.
The 2019 world champion won seven of the 16 tricky gravel stages to complete the rally with a 42.1-second margin over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, who snatched second after late drama struck team-mate Teemu Suninen.
Tanak led after winning Friday’s opening stage before briefly dropping to third after ceding 7s to a spin in stage two. He was also hampered by a loss of hybrid boost from a heavy landing after a jump.
However, two stage wins on Friday afternoon propelled Tanak’s Ford Puma into a 4.2s lead over Suninen and, once in front, Tanak never looked back.
The key to victory was an inspired tyre strategy call to take four hard compound Pirellis ahead of Saturday’s much more abrasive gravel stages.
Tanak posted fastest times on four of the day’s six stages as tyre management became paramount.
The Estonian’s lead ballooned to 58.3s with approximately 40s of that advantage arriving in stage nine, the longest of the rally at 28.72km.
Tanak was the only driver to run four hard tyres, with the Hyundai drivers running a mix of hard and soft, while Toyota’s trio of Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta were reduced to a crawl having incorrectly opted for softs.
Having mastered the art of tyre saving, Tanak was able to cruise through Sunday’s four stages to claim his first win since Sweden in February, ending a difficult run for the M-Sport team that has been plagued by misfortune.
Toyota’s tyre strategy error put Hyundai’s Suninen and Neuville into a fight for the remaining podium places, with title contender Evans hoping to recover from losing almost a minute on stage nine after running his softs into the ground.
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Suninen, competing in only his third start in a Rally1 hybrid, impressed and briefly led the rally after winning stage four.
The Finn emerged as Tanak’s nearest rival through Saturday morning as he managed his hard and soft tyre split.
He then began to lose time to Neuville with only 13.9s separating the pair heading into the final day.
Neuville’s Saturday was not without issue after suffering a puncture in stage seven followed by a loss of hybrid and an electric fault that prompted a late start to stage 12. The Belgian was also lucky to survive two wild slides.
However, Neuville pushed on Sunday, winning the first two stages before inheriting second when Suninen clipped a tree stump and damaged his front-right suspension on stage 15.
Suninen retired on the spot, which promoted Evans, who led the rally at Friday’s midpoint service, to third (+1m06.9s).
Crucially, he finished ahead of title rival Rovanpera, who headed to Chile with a slim chance of sealing a second world title.
Rovanpera’s rally was initially hampered by starting first on the road, which proved far more damaging than at other rallies due the road surface.
He also lost 40s to Toyota’s soft tyre call on Saturday, which put him out of podium contention.
Rovanpera did win three stages on his way to fourth and claimed the maximum five points from the Power Stage. His championship lead over Evans has been reduced to 31 points with two rounds remaining.
Toyota’s Katsuta produced a solid drive to finish fifth overall, with his points helping Toyota secure a third consecutive manufacturers’ crown.
Hyundai’s constructors' bid was dealt a blow on Friday when Esapekka Lappi retired on the opening stage after clipping a concrete culvert that sent his i20N into a series of rolls on the final corner.
M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet also retired on Friday after a frightening roll on stage three when the Frenchman was sitting in fourth overall.
Oliver Solberg came through an eventful rally to finish sixth to claim the WRC2 class win from Toksport Skoda team-mate Gus Greensmith.
Related video
WRC Chile: Tanak closing on victory, Hyundai pair fight for second
Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat
WRC Chile: Tanak closing on victory, Hyundai pair fight for second
WRC Chile: Tanak closing on victory, Hyundai pair fight for second WRC Chile: Tanak closing on victory, Hyundai pair fight for second
Tanak in talks but WRC 2024 future yet to be decided
Tanak in talks but WRC 2024 future yet to be decided Tanak in talks but WRC 2024 future yet to be decided
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward
WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward
WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue
WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect
Latest news
Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs
Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs
FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot
FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot
WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future
WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.