All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
WRC

WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut

World rally champion Kalle Rovanpera netted a pair of top six finishes from an impressive circuit racing debut in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux at the Zandvoort DTM meeting.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Kalle Rovanpera

The reigning two-time champion is dovetailing a partial WRC campaign with a four-round stint in the one-make Porsche series this year, with this weekend’s visit to the Dutch Grand Prix venue marking the start of his circuit racing career.

The factory Toyota WRC driver finished fourth and fifth from a field of 23 cars, driving a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car prepared by Red Ant Racing.

Rovanpera qualified 0.165s adrift of polesitter Niels Langeveld and made a strong start from third, a position he maintained before the opening race was halted due to a startline incident.

Rovanpera dropped to fifth behind Robin Knutsson and then Dutch driver Paul Meijer shortly after the restart, before the Finn launched a recovery drive that included posting the fastest lap of the race.

The 23-year-old quickly reeled in and passed Meijer for fourth with an eye-catching move at the final corner. He then set his sights on third, ending the race 0.1s adrift of snaring a podium in his first race. The race was won by Dirk Schouten, who pipped Langeveld by 1.025s.

“Big fighting from start to finish, P4 at the end,” wrote Rovanpera on social media.

“Not totally happy with my first few laps. I didn’t get the car and driving working in the beginning and I was not defensive enough but it was all new and expected when having cars around me for the first time.

“After that I got into a good pace and I even did a few overtakes for the rest of the race and finished under two tenths from P3. [It was] hard fighting and [I] even got the fastest lap of the race. I can be really happy with that.”

Kalle Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera

Photo by: Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux

Rovanpera started the second race from sixth and managed to pass Saturday’s polesitter Langeveld for fifth in the safety-car-interrupted contest. Rovanpera applied pressure on Sacha Norden but had to settle for fifth, posting a best lap 0.4s slower than his benchmark in the opening race.

“Race 2 done, starting P6 and finishing P5. Not an easy race,” wrote Rovanpera, who finished behind race winner Benjamin Paque.

“I struggled a lot with the car set-up, we tried something different from yesterday and the pace just wasn’t there. I’m not happy with the result, but overall we can be happy with the clean weekend.”

Rovanpera is set to compete in the next round of the series at Imola from 5-7 July. 

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate

WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate

WRC
WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate
The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

WRC
The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
Kalle Rovanperä
More from
Kalle Rovanperä
WRC champion Rovanpera set for circuit racing debut

WRC champion Rovanpera set for circuit racing debut

WRC
Rally Italy
WRC champion Rovanpera set for circuit racing debut
Rovanpera explains WRC Portugal exit from the lead

Rovanpera explains WRC Portugal exit from the lead

WRC
Rally Portugal
Rovanpera explains WRC Portugal exit from the lead
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Latest news

WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate

WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate

WRC WRC
WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada
Jeff Gordon praises Larson as "one of the greats" after Sonoma charge

Jeff Gordon praises Larson as "one of the greats" after Sonoma charge

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Jeff Gordon praises Larson as "one of the greats" after Sonoma charge
Newgarden “got burned” with the late strategy call

Newgarden “got burned” with the late strategy call

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Newgarden “got burned” with the late strategy call

Prime

Discover prime content
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global