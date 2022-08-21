Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Belgium: Evans closes in on leader Tanak on Sunday morning Next / M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment
WRC / Rally Belgium Stage report

WRC Belgium: Tanak edges Evans to claim Ypres victory

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak held his nerve to fend off Toyota’s Elfyn Evans to claim his third World Rally Championship win of the season at Ypres Rally Belgium.

Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

The 2019 world champion came under pressure from Evans early on Sunday morning’s asphalt stages before going on to seal the win by 5.0s. The victory arrived just two weeks after his triumph in Rally Finland.

Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja produced a faultless drive from start to finish. The Estonian was in contention from the beginning after ending Friday 2.5s shy of teammate Thierry Neuville, who emerged in the lead at his home event.

Tanak briefly snatched the lead away from Neuville on Saturday before the latter produced a series of blistering times to assert his authority on the rally after claiming eight stage wins. A transmission issue for Tanak appeared to decrease his victory hopes, while it assisted Neuville in building lead that once stood at 18.3s.

However, drama struck in Saturday’s penultimate stage when long-time leader Neuville understeered into tight left hander and crashed into a ditch, handing the lead Tanak.

Once ahead, Tanak was able to fend off Evans, who had struggled to find the sweet spot in his GR Yaris during the majority of the rally. The Welshman lost time to a puncture and incurred a 10s penalty after a co-driving timing error, but did end the event with five stage wins.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The final podium spot was claimed by Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi, who managed to avoid trouble in what proved to be a rally of high attrition. It was the Finn’s second podium on them bounce after finishing third in Finland earlier this month.

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first significant error of the season when the Finn emerged unscathed from a series of barrel rolls when his misjudged a corner in Stage 2, while leading the rally.

Rovanpera rejoined the event after Toyota completed a repair on his severely damaged GR Yaris. The 21-year-old salvaged the full five bonus points after winning the rally ending power stage, but Tanak’s win reduced his championship lead to 74 points.

Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg bounced back from crashing out in Finland by scoring fourth to net his career best WRC finish.

The 20-year-old produced a measured drive throughout the tricky 20 stages that caused trouble for the majority of the Rally1 runners. Solberg faced a battle with M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux for the position on the final day before the latter crashed out in spectacular fashion on the penultimate stage.

Fourmaux held fourth spot early on Friday before losing a minute and a half when he unfortunately faced a sudden downpour that dropped him down the order. The Frenchman steadily climbed the leaderboard as his rivals hit trouble, but lost fourth late on Saturday when he checked into Stage 15 two minutes late after being held up by police on a road section.

However, Fourmaux compounded a disastrous weekend for M-Sport Ford when he ran into a ditch and almost flipped his Puma, throwing away a comfortable fifth position.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta inherited fifth to continue his run of finishing inside the points at every round this season. The Japanese driver fell away from the lead group on Friday when he suffered a gearbox issue that cost him several minutes.

The next best Rally1 finisher was M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith in 19th overall after the Brit lost more than six minutes after damaging his left rear from running off the road during Stage 10, when sitting sixth.

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

The stage marked a dark moment for the team as Craig Breen, holding fifth, made a mistake at a left-hander moments later, which resulted in a heavy crash. The Puma ran into a ditch which catapulted Breen into several rolls before the car came to rest upside down.

The incident red-flagged the stage as Breen suffered his third crash in as many WRC rounds. The former Ypres Rally winner returned on Sunday.

Stephane Lefebvre claimed the WRC2 honours from reigning champion Andreas Mikkelsen with Yohan Rossel third.

Former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen led the Masters Cup Class on his WRC debut until the Dutchman crashed out on Stage 13.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Belgium: Evans closes in on leader Tanak on Sunday morning
Previous article

WRC Belgium: Evans closes in on leader Tanak on Sunday morning
Next article

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car Rally Belgium
WRC

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment Rally Belgium
WRC

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime
WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Ott Tanak More from
Ott Tanak
Hyundai cautiously optimistic after shock Finland WRC win Rally Finland
WRC

Hyundai cautiously optimistic after shock Finland WRC win

Tanak hails Finland win as his most satisfying in WRC Rally Finland
WRC

Tanak hails Finland win as his most satisfying in WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Latest news

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car

Ott Tanak believes his Hyundai team can do a lot more to improve its 2022 World Rally Championship challenger despite scoring a surprise third win of the season in Belgium.

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment
WRC WRC

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment

M-Sport is set for a thorough debrief next week to understand if changes are required to arrest its poor World Rally Championship form after a disastrous Ypres Rally Belgium.

WRC Belgium: Tanak edges Evans to claim Ypres victory
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Tanak edges Evans to claim Ypres victory

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak held his nerve to fend off Toyota’s Elfyn Evans to claim his third World Rally Championship win of the season at Ypres Rally Belgium.

WRC Belgium: Evans closes in on leader Tanak on Sunday morning
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Evans closes in on leader Tanak on Sunday morning

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak witnessed his Ypres Rally Belgium lead reduce following a charge from Toyota’s Elfyn Evans on Sunday morning.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.