Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally
WRC / Rally Greece Stage report

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville closes on win as Hyundai deploys team orders

Hyundai remains on course to score a maiden World Rally Championship podium lockout at Acropolis Rally Greece as Thierry Neuville headed Ott Tanak on Sunday morning.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville closes on win as Hyundai deploys team orders
Listen to this article

Neuville started the final service of the rally with a 29.3s lead over Tanak after Hyundai management told its drivers to hold positions ahead of the morning’s second stage.

Hyundai’s Dani Sordo completed a solid drive to remain third with the position further cemented after Toyota’s difficult Acropolis continued when Elfyn Evans was forced to retire from fourth.

Evans demise elevated M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet to fourth ahead of team-mate Craig Breen and Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta. Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera is the last Rally1 driver to complete the full distance thus far, but is outside the top 10, some 17 minutes adrift.

When the day began there was no signs of Hyundai deploying team orders to put championship contender Tanak ahead of Neuville to boost the 2019 world champion’s title hopes, with Rovanpera unlikely to register championship points.

A charging Tanak outlined his speed to win the first of the day’s trio of stages as he took 2.9s out of Neuville.

Speaking at the stage end the Estonian was surprised that there hadn’t been any discussions with him about team orders.

"It was a push,” said Tanak. “We know it's probably not enough, but we will keep pushing."

Asked about the team orders, he replied: “Nobody talked to me this morning and I’m quite surprised about the management. We will do our best there is nothing else we can do at the moment.”

Neuville maintained the team’s party line of maintaining a history making 1-2-3 for the team, stating: “I don’t know if it is about team orders especially with what happened this morning.

“Hyundai needs to make sure it scores its first 1-2-3 podium for the team. It has taken a while and if we can get there I think it will be a fantastic result for the team after all the effort and hard times.”

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

While Hyundai continued to dominate the event, Toyota’s best placed driver Evans compounded the Japanese team’s disappointing Acropolis, as a suspected turbo issue prevented him from starting Stage 14. The team is unclear as to exactly what failed on the Welshman’s GR Yaris.

That promoted Katsuta to sixth as the Japanese headed Toyota’s charge while Rovanpera continued to struggle for pace.

“Really slim, or none. Let's see,” said Rovanpera, when asked if he could fight for powerstage points this afternoon. “There's no pace to do anything else.”

The sister Toyota of Esapekka Lappi did rejoin the rally after his retirement yesterday, alongside M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith, who exited sixth overall on Saturday due to a mechanical issue.

Neuville won the final stage of the morning by 4.3s from Tanak with the latter revealing at the stage end that a call from management had been made to hold positions, denting his slim title hopes.

“Before the stage we were told to hold position, so no more pushing,” said Tanak.

Breen emerged as the best of the rest on Stage 15 as the Irishman clocked the third fastest time ahead of Katsuta and Sordo.

The crews will head to the service park before tackling the final powerstage later this afternoon.

shares
comments

Related video

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally
Previous article

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally Rally Greece
WRC

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally

Tanak not expecting Neuville to move over to help WRC title bid Rally Greece
WRC

Tanak not expecting Neuville to move over to help WRC title bid

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Latest news

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville closes on win as Hyundai deploys team orders
WRC WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville closes on win as Hyundai deploys team orders

Hyundai remains on course to score a maiden World Rally Championship podium lockout at Acropolis Rally Greece as Thierry Neuville headed Ott Tanak on Sunday morning.

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally
WRC WRC

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally

M-Sport has confirmed Sebastien Loeb won’t rejoin the Acropolis Rally given the tight turnaround to ensure its cars are prepared in time for Rally New Zealand.

Tanak not expecting Neuville to move over to help WRC title bid
WRC WRC

Tanak not expecting Neuville to move over to help WRC title bid

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak is not expecting team orders instructing Acropolis Rally leader Thierry Neuville to move aside to help his slim World Rally Championship hopes.

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2-3 after Lappi retirement
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2-3 after Lappi retirement

Thierry Neuville heads into the final day of the World Rally Championship's Acropolis Rally leading Ott Tanak, as Hyundai ended a highly attritional Saturday occupying a potential podium lockout.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.