All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
WRC Rally Greece

WRC Acropolis: Neuville avoids drama to lead after brutal Saturday

The WRC points leader boosted his title hopes by taking provisional maximum points from a dramatic Saturday

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:

Thierry Neuville successfully navigated through another brutal day at the Acropolis Rally to lead the World Rally Championship event into the final day.

The championship leader survived six rough gravel stages, without a service, to lead Hyundai team-mate Dani Sordo by 54.9s, provisionally claiming the maximum 18 Saturday points.

Sordo took two points away from Neuville’s title rival Toyota’s Sebastian Ogier, who headed back to the service park in third [+1m19.9s], with 13 points, having continued his recovery from a turbo issue that cost him the lead on Friday night.

Neuville started the day in third position but inherited the lead, becoming the fourth leader of the rally, after team-mates Ott Tanak and Sordo suffered punctures.

Overnight leader Tanak witnessed his victory hopes vanish after stopping twice on the opening test of the day (stage seven, Rengini, 28.67km, to change punctured rear and front right tyres.

Losing more than four minutes pushed the 2019 world champion to fourth, where he remained at the end of the afternoon loop, 3m20.5s adrift.

Sordo assumed the rally lead following Tanak’s tyre woes but his time in the lead was short-lived. The Spaniard hit a rock on stage nine that punctured his right rear tyre which then delaminated and caused damage to the car en route to the stage end.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

M-Sport’s Gregoire Munster held fifth before running into a ditch on stage nine, which handed the position to WRC2 class leader Sami Pajari [+5m07.3s], with Robert Virves in sixth [+5m35.1s].

The day’s remaining stages were not without drama as Takamoto Katsuta, returning from his Friday exit, spun and stalled his GR Yaris in stage 10 (Loutraki, 12.90km).

Tanak came through the technical test littered with loose rocks with the fastest time, 2.4s faster than Ogier, while a cautious Neuville was 0.2s further back.

Sordo was fourth quickest with a patched-up i20 N thanks to his mechanics at the midday tyre fitting zone, who attempted to prevent dust coming into the car through the hole caused by the delaminated tyre. The WRC veteran did however opt to wear goggles to help with the visibility.

The second pass through the rutted Aghii Theodori (stage 11) provided a couple of scares for Tanak and Elfyn Evans at the same hairpin on a sharp downhill section.

Evans clipped a rut which tipped his GR Yaris into a slow roll and was lucky spectators were on hand to push the car back on to its wheels. The incident was the latest drama for the Welshman, who had climbed from 30th to 13th after a puncture and turbo failure on Friday.

Evans pulled over to let Ogier through before reaching the stage end having dropped 5m07.1s. Toyota elected to retire the car to preserve the machinery for Sunday’s stages.

Tanak almost produced a carbon copy of Evans’ roll but somehow managed to save his i20 N from rolling as it teetered on two wheels. The moment likely cost him a stage win after trailing Ogier by 0.5s at the finish.

Neuville stuck to his plan not to take any unnecessary risks to complete the test 5.5s as his lead over Sordo extended to 52.6s.

The Hyundai driver ended the day in style by winning one of the most unusual spectator super special stages in WRC history that ended the day.

Neuville took the win by 0.4s from Ogier on the 1.97km test that utilised a closed section of a motorway and service station.

Three stages await the crews on Sunday to conclude the rally.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Acropolis: Sordo puncture hands Neuville the lead
Next article Neuville: Nothing is done yet with roughest Acropolis stage to come

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville

Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville

WRC
Rally Greece
Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville
WRC Acropolis: Neuville victorious after Ogier rolls on final stage

WRC Acropolis: Neuville victorious after Ogier rolls on final stage

WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis: Neuville victorious after Ogier rolls on final stage
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Latest news

Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville

Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call
Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP

Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP
Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain

Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain

Prime

Discover prime content
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
By Tom Howard
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global