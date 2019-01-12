Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Breaking news

WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 season

shares
comments
WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 season
By: David Evans
Jan 12, 2019, 12:40 PM

All four World Rally Championship manufacturer teams have unveiled their 2019 liveries at Autosport International.

The Citroen, M-Sport Ford and Hyundai teams are sporting the biggest changes to their colour schemes for the coming season.

Citroen's 2019 C3 WRC was revealed at the series' season launch without Abu Dhabi backing, but with Sebastien Ogier’s name back on the side of one of its cars for the first time since Rally GB in 2011.

The car will still run with Citroen's traditional red base colour but features branding from Ogier's sponsor Red Bull on its side panels and bonnet.

Read Also:

Hyundai’s i20 Coupe WRC retains its familiar scheme of recent years, but now incorporates more prominent orange colouring.

British squad M-Sport revealed its livery on Thursday and is the team with the biggest change, with its Red Bull-inspired livery of the previous two seasons following Ogier to Citroen.

M-Sport's Ford Fiesta will run in a "nitrous blue" scheme last used in 2016.

Defending WRC manufacturers’ champion Toyota will run Yaris WRCs featuring a very similar to 2018.

Slider
List

Citroen C3 WRC

Citroen C3 WRC
1/13

Citroen C3 WRC

Citroen C3 WRC
2/13

Toyota Yaris WRC

Toyota Yaris WRC
3/13

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC

Toyota Yaris WRC
4/13

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC

Toyota Yaris WRC
5/13

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Hyundai i20 Coupe

Hyundai i20 Coupe
6/13

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 Coupe

Hyundai i20 Coupe
7/13

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

M-Sport Ford livery

M-Sport Ford livery
8/13

Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport Ford livery

M-Sport Ford livery
9/13

Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport Ford livery

M-Sport Ford livery
10/13

Photo by: M-Sport

Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team

Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
11/13

Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team

Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
12/13

Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team

Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
13/13
Next article
WRC drivers select permanent numbers for first time

Previous article

WRC drivers select permanent numbers for first time

Next article

Citroen: 2019 WRC season a must-win

Citroen: 2019 WRC season a must-win
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Teams Toyota Racing , Citroën World Rally Team , M-Sport , Hyundai Motorsport
Author David Evans

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
WRC launch at ASI 19 17:09
WRC

WRC launch at ASI 19

Jan 12, 2019
1991 Rally Monte-Carlo, interview with Carlos Sainz 00:34
WRC

1991 Rally Monte-Carlo, interview with Carlos Sainz

Jan 10, 2019

News in depth
M-Sport believes it can maintain level without Ogier
WRC

M-Sport believes it can maintain level without Ogier

Citroen: 2019 WRC season a must-win
WRC

Citroen: 2019 WRC season a must-win

WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 season
WRC

WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 season

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.