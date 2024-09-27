All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
WRC Rally Chile

What M-Sport is looking for from Sesks' WRC “extended audition”

M-Sport-Ford is eager to see how Martins Sesks handles his latest Rally1 challenge in Chile

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

M-Sport is treating Martins Sesks’ Rally Chile outing as an “extended audition” in the World Rally Championship as the Ford team continues to assess the young driver’s skills for the future.

Rising star Sesks and co-driver Renars Francis have earned a third outing in Ford Puma Rally1 this year following impressive displays to finish fifth and seventh respectively in Poland and Latvia rounds earlier this year.

The opportunity to pilot a non-hybrid powered Puma in Chile has been made possible thanks to further support from the WRC Promoter that helped fund the Latvians’ last two Rally1 appearances. 

Sesks’ reputation as a future talent has been enhanced by scoring maiden stage wins in Latvia on his way to challenging for a likely third-place finish before a mechanical issue struck his Puma on the final stage. 

The 25-year-old’s performance has impressed M-Sport enough to emerge as a possible candidate for more drives in the future as the team weighs up its options for 2025.

Team principal Richard Millener is keen to see how Sesks will perform in Chile, a rally that will offer a brand new challenge for the 2023 European Rally Championship runner-up. 

“I think there is a lot of interest from a lot of parties about what he's capable of and, there's a lot of discussion about Latvia, Poland being very similar events, home events and him knowing them well, can it be repeated in some way?" Millener told Autosport.

Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“I don't want to expect that he could repeat challenging for a podium in Latvia. What we want to see is another rally with no issues and him get to the end with no mistakes and effectively have a good result, which I think could be done by being clever as well. 

“The title fight is going to be pretty big and Chile is a pretty tricky rally as well. It is fast and technical I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a couple of accidents. 

“If he can get top five again, fantastic, that’s more the goal, so it’s a bit of an extended audition, I guess. But certainly, I’m not in a position to say that he's going to be signing with us for next year. It's just a case of trying to see what else we can do for these junior drivers.

“I think he's already proven what he's capable of and this opportunity come about through M-Sport pushing as well, but also through promoter and Martins with his own thing. 

“It's a good opportunity for us to see what throwing a completely new environment at him with not a lot of notice. What he can do and how he approaches it.”

In addition to a set of brand new stages to learn, Sesks is running without hybrid power similar to his debut in Poland. On those fast gravel stages the performance deficit to the hybrid-powered Rally1 cars was minimal, but the deficit is likely to increase on Chile’s technical roads.

“Of course, it will be a big challenge to go to South America and drive a Rally1 car in Chile for the first time,” said Sesks.  

Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

“It will be a great adventure I think, something new again and we’re now trying to prepare for the rally. We’re watching the onboards and seeing similar things to some European rallies.

“It will be a bit harder for us driving the non-hybrid car, but again it's an opportunity to show some pace without the hybrid, and if we succeed there it's even better. Our experience from Poland and Latvia in understanding the car will help a lot. It will be a challenge but we’re looking forward to it.”

Sesks isn’t the only rising star being offered a rare Rally1 outing this weekend with Toyota fielding Sami Pajari in one of its four GR Yaris. The Finn has replaced regular Takamoto Katsuta, who will sit out the trip to South America. 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Tanak unsure how to act following FIA sanctions for Ogier, Verstappen
Next article WRC Chile: Evans snatches lead after Ogier wheel change

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä

WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä

WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä
WRC Chile: Ogier retires after hitting rock in stage eight

WRC Chile: Ogier retires after hitting rock in stage eight

WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Ogier retires after hitting rock in stage eight
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
M-Sport
More from
M-Sport
M-Sport to launch behind-the-scenes WRC docuseries

M-Sport to launch behind-the-scenes WRC docuseries

WRC
M-Sport to launch behind-the-scenes WRC docuseries
M-Sport to investigate further Sesks WRC Rally1 outings

M-Sport to investigate further Sesks WRC Rally1 outings

WRC
M-Sport to investigate further Sesks WRC Rally1 outings
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Latest news

Formula E's top 10 drivers of all time

Formula E's top 10 drivers of all time

FE Formula E
Formula E's top 10 drivers of all time
Kaulig Racing to replace Daniel Hemric with Ty Dillon for 2025

Kaulig Racing to replace Daniel Hemric with Ty Dillon for 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kaulig Racing to replace Daniel Hemric with Ty Dillon for 2025
WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä

WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä
Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate

Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate

F1 Formula 1
Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate

Prime

Discover prime content
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
By Tom Howard
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global