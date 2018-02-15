Watch WRC's Group B cars in action in Rally Sweden 1986

Ahead of this weekend's Rally Sweden, Motorsport.tv offers a look at what the famous World Rally Championship event was like over three decades ago, with a 48-minute recap of the 1986 contest.

Hood up as the temperature dropped further south of zero, Henri Toivonen was up for it. He might just have stepped out of a Lancia Delta S4 at the end of the first day of the 1986 Swedish Rally and he might have fancied talking to his engineers about how he stayed out front.

But he fancied winding his second-placed countryman Juha Kankkunen up more.