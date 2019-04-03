Sign in
WRC / Special feature

Video: Toivonen and Group B's tragic mystery

1h ago

Group B was the World Rally Championship's most famous era and produced the most spectacular cars.

But Group B's time was effectively ended when Henri Toivonen and co-driver Sergio Cresto were killed in a crash on the Tour of Corsica.

As the WRC competed on the Corsica stages for the 2019 event, David Evans and Colin Clark visited the scene of Toivonen's crash and explain why there are still unanswered questions about the tragedy.

Neuville: Evans "maybe more deserving" of Corsica win

Neuville: Evans "maybe more deserving" of Corsica win
About this article

Series WRC
