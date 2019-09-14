Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead
Reigning World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier has edged into the lead of Rally Turkey, just two tenths of a second ahead of Citroen teammate Esapekka Lappi.
Ogier’s afternoon got off to the perfect start as he won the Yesibelde stage for a second time, having won the same stage in the morning, and closed the gap to Lappi down to 2.2s.
The 2018 WRC champion was fourth-fastest on the following test, Datca, gaining 6.9s on his teammate and taking the lead as Lappi made a small mistake towards the end of the stage.
Lappi fought back brilliantly to win the day-closing Kizlan stage and close the gap back down to just 0.2s heading into Sunday's final four stages.
Andreas Mikkelsen (Hyundai) retains third after a consistent afternoon loop, but is 1m17.1s behind Ogier, while M-Sport Ford driver Teemu Suninen finished the day in fourth.
Dani Sordo was second-fastest on Datca, although he remains just under a minute behind Suninen in fifth in the second Hyundai.
Kris Meeke had an eventful loop as he first moved up into sixth position ahead of Toyota teammate Jari-Matti Latvala after Datca, but the Ulsterman's hard work was undone when he had a small crash 4km into Kizlan, and dropped back to 15s behind Latvala.
Thierry Neuville won Datca before going second-fastest with his Hyundai in Kizlan, but remains eighth and 4m38.2s off the lead after his roll in the morning.
M-Sport's Pontus Tidemand is ninth ahead of the Skoda Fabia R5 of Kajetan Kajetanowicz.
Standings after SS13 (top 10):
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time/Gap
|1
|Sebastien Ogier
|Citroen
|3:20:12.0
|2
|Esapekka Lappi
|Citroen
|+0.2
|3
|Andreas Mikkelsen
|Hyundai
|+1:17.1
|4
|Teemu Suninen
|Ford
|+1:26.9
|5
|Dani Sordo
|Hyundai
|+2:24.7
|6
|Jari-Matti Latvala
|Toyota
|+3:14.4
|7
|Kris Meeke
|Toyota
|+3:29.5
|8
|Thierry Neuville
|Hyundai
|+4:38.2
|9
|Pontus Tidemand
|Ford
|+6:55.8
|10
|
Kajetan Kajetanowicz
|Skoda
|+12:52.5
About this article
|Series
|WRC
|Event
|Rally Turkey
|Drivers
|Sébastien Ogier
|Teams
|Citroën World Rally Team
|Author
|Rob Hansford
Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead
WRC Next session
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets
|
14 NovTickets