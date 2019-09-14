Top events
Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead

Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead

shares
comments
Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 2:11 PM

Reigning World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier has edged into the lead of Rally Turkey, just two tenths of a second ahead of Citroen teammate Esapekka Lappi.

Ogier’s afternoon got off to the perfect start as he won the Yesibelde stage for a second time, having won the same stage in the morning, and closed the gap to Lappi down to 2.2s.

The 2018 WRC champion was fourth-fastest on the following test, Datca, gaining 6.9s on his teammate and taking the lead as Lappi made a small mistake towards the end of the stage.

Lappi fought back brilliantly to win the day-closing Kizlan stage and close the gap back down to just 0.2s heading into Sunday's final four stages.

Andreas Mikkelsen (Hyundai) retains third after a consistent afternoon loop, but is 1m17.1s behind Ogier, while M-Sport Ford driver Teemu Suninen finished the day in fourth.

Dani Sordo was second-fastest on Datca, although he remains just under a minute behind Suninen in fifth in the second Hyundai.

Kris Meeke had an eventful loop as he first moved up into sixth position ahead of Toyota teammate Jari-Matti Latvala after Datca, but the Ulsterman's hard work was undone when he had a small crash 4km into Kizlan, and dropped back to 15s behind Latvala.

Thierry Neuville won Datca before going second-fastest with his Hyundai in Kizlan, but remains eighth and 4m38.2s off the lead after his roll in the morning.

M-Sport's Pontus Tidemand is ninth ahead of the Skoda Fabia R5 of Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

Standings after SS13 (top 10):

Pos. Driver Car Time/Gap
1 FRA Sebastien Ogier Citroen 3:20:12.0
2 FIN Esapekka Lappi Citroen +0.2
3 NOR Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai +1:17.1
4 FIN Teemu Suninen Ford +1:26.9
5 ESP Dani Sordo Hyundai +2:24.7
6 FIN Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota +3:14.4
7 GBR Kris Meeke Toyota +3:29.5
8 BEL Thierry Neuville Hyundai +4:38.2
9 SWE Pontus Tidemand Ford +6:55.8
10
POL Kajetan Kajetanowicz
 Skoda +12:52.5
About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Teams Citroën World Rally Team
Author Rob Hansford

WRC Next session

Rally Turkey

Rally Turkey

12 Sep - 15 Sep
Day 4 Starts in
14 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
29 Seconds

