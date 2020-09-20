Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Turkey / Breaking news

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead

shares
comments
Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead

Toyota driver Elfyn Evans won Rally Turkey and soared back to the top of the WRC drivers’ standings after a day of high drama.

The Welshman took a cautious approach throughout what is the most attritional event on the WRC calendar. His reward was a third career victory in the sport’s premier series and the second of his debut season with Tommi Makinen’s Toyota team. 

The final day began with Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville and Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier picking up the cudgels to continue their furious battle at the top of the order. Both men picked up punctures on the first stage of the day, the notorious 38km Cetibeli test, as did the third place man overnight, Hyundai’s veteran Sebastien Loeb.

So it was that Evans’s game of patience paid dividends as he emerged from the stage with a mighty 47-second advantage over the erstwhile leaders. 

Neuville drove flat-out on the first run through Marmaris to leap-frog Ogier into second and attempt to close the gap in case Evans suffered the slightest delay. On the second pass through Cetibeli, Ogier’s Yaris WRC finally began emitting smoke and the six-time champion retired.

The Frenchman’s misfortune saw his former nemesis, nine-time world champion Loeb, elevated back into the podium places in the second Hyundai.

Team tactics were hard to manage amid such dramatic changes in fortune but Hyundai played its joker in the form of Ott Tanak, who had restarted out of the points battle after dropping out with steering failure on Saturday morning.

The Estonian took a road penalty to push Ogier in front of him and slotted into place in front of his two teammates on the penultimate stage.

After launching away from the start with purpose, Tanak then parked up and allowed both Neuville and Loeb through in front of him to minimise the number of rocks pulled up in their path before taking a gentle trundle through to the end.

Tanak’s focus was squarely on the five bonus points available for winning the final Power Stage on the second run through Marmaris.

Laden with only one spare tyre and running the softest rubber that he dared, Tanak set a blistering time of 4m 20.8s as his best shot at claiming the five bonus points that might help to retain his 2019 drivers’ crown.

Both Loeb and Kalle Rovanpera in the second surviving Toyota were focused on bringing home their hard-earned manufacturers’ points and so it was left to Neuville to throw his car through Marmaris with abandon, shading Tanak by 0.4s to maximise his bonus points. 

Evans took a much gentler approach and settled for two bonus points on top of his victory. He now holds an 18-point advantage over teammate Ogier with two rounds remaining.

Tanak’s Power Stage points keep him level with Rovanpera in third in the points, while Neuville’s 23-point haul from Turkey brings him back into contention a further five points adrift. Toyota remains at the top of the manufacturers’ standings by nine points.

In the WRC2 category, points leader Mads Ostberg was absent from the cockpit and this allowed fellow WRC refugee Pontus Tidemand’s Skoda to take his second victory of the year and claim a narrow lead in the standings.

With neither Ole Christian Veiby or Nikolay Gryazin present for Hyundai, the Swede’s nearest challenger was Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux in M-Sport’s Fiesta with Eyvind Brynildsen coming home a distant third after several issues through the weekend.

In the WRC3 category, victory went to the Skoda of Kajetan Kajetanowicz, the Pole keeping in front of Bolivia’s Marco Bulacia and local hero Yagiz Avci.

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Toyota Yaris WRC 2:43'02.700    
2 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Nicolas Gilsoul 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2:43'37.900 35.200 35.200
3 France Sébastien Loeb
Monaco Daniel Elena 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2:44'02.100 59.400 24.200
4 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		Toyota Yaris WRC 2:45'38.600 2'35.900 1'36.500
5 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson 		Ford Fiesta WRC 2:47'11.000 4'08.300 1'32.400
6 Finland Esapekka Lappi
Finland Janne Ferm 		Ford Fiesta WRC 2:48'38.900 5'36.200 1'27.900
View full results
Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback

Previous article

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Drivers Elfyn Evans
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing

Trending Today

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020

The Le Mans 24 Hours as it happened
Le Mans Le Mans / Livefeed

The Le Mans 24 Hours as it happened

Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol

Le Mans 24, H20: Rebellion issues put Toyota well clear
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Le Mans 24, H20: Rebellion issues put Toyota well clear

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

McLaren won't freeze Sainz out of technical matters
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren won't freeze Sainz out of technical matters

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead

Latest news

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day

Trending

1
Le Mans

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

46m
2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020

25m
3
Le Mans

The Le Mans 24 Hours as it happened

4
NASCAR Cup

Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol

5
Le Mans

Le Mans 24, H20: Rebellion issues put Toyota well clear

Latest news

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead
WRC

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback
WRC

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash
WRC

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day
WRC

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy
WRC

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-12 01:44
WRC
26m

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-12

WRC: Rally Turkey SS9-10 01:44
WRC
3h

WRC: Rally Turkey SS9-10

WRC: Rally Turkey SS6-8 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS6-8

WRC: Rally Turkey SS3-5 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS3-5

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-2 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.