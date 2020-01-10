Top events
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Toyota's 2020 Yaris WRC unveiled ahead of debut

shares
comments
Slider
List

Toyota Gazoo Racing lineup

Toyota Gazoo Racing lineup
1/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
2/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
3/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
4/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
5/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
6/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
7/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
8/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
9/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
10/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
11/11

Photo by: Toyota Racing

By:
Jan 10, 2020, 9:00 AM

Toyota Gazoo Racing has unveiled its 2020-specification Yaris WRC at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

As well as revealing the car’s livery for this season, the Japan show was also the maiden appearance of the team’s three new crews in this season’s overalls.

Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera were all present with co-drivers to help team principal Tommi Makinen pull the covers off the car.

As well as discussing the team’s prospects for the year ahead, Makinen talked of the importance of Toyota’s season beginning and ending at home in Japan.

He said: “It is great to be in Japan to launch our season with our new drivers. 

“We are really looking forward to the WRC returning to Japan this year, so it is nice to start the season here together with lots of Japanese car fans. 

“On the outside, our car looks similar to before and we are mostly keeping the same package that was strong in many different conditions last year. 

“But we are always working to make some small improvements to make it even better, and we will go into this season with a lighter and more powerful car. I am confident that our talented new drivers will quickly feel comfortable and that we can aim high again this season.” 

Related video

Next article
M-Sport reveals retro-inspired WRC livery

Previous article

M-Sport reveals retro-inspired WRC livery
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Monte Carlo

Rally Monte Carlo

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Shakedown Starts in
12 days

