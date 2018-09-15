Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Rally Turkey / Breaking news

Toyota confirms team orders for final day in Turkey

shares
comments
Toyota confirms team orders for final day in Turkey
By: David Evans
Sep 15, 2018, 4:26 PM

Toyota men Ott Tanak and Jari-Matti Latvala are to hold station in first and second place through Sunday’s third and final leg of Rally Turkey.

The two Yaris WRC drivers are almost a minute clear of Hayden Paddon in third and with Tanak needing every point available to close the gap to championship leader Thierry Neuville, Latvala is not expected to challenge him.

Asked about the situation, team principal Tommi Makinen said: “I’m not sure I need to say anything about that. I am sure our drivers have seen already the situation and they know what to do.

"They are not going to fight together, I guess. If I noticed something happening tomorrow morning, it would make me nervous.”

Latvala admitted he would get past his own desire to push for a first WRC win since Sweden last season.

“I must say it is a long time since I had a chance of winning,” he said. “The passion is there to go for the win.

"Now we are in a different situation. I have not had a good season and am quite far behind in the points [so] from a personal side, I cannot gain anything.

“Ott is in a very good position for the championship because Seb [Ogier] and Thierry [Neuville] are out.

"If he can score maximum points he will be fighting for the title and we also need these points to get closer to Hyundai.”

Tanak, who’s on a WRC hat-trick after winning in Finland and Germany, added: “Our approach for the moment will be the same for tomorrow: to bring the car home.

"It’s the same for the team; we need the points for the manufacturers’ championship and it’s important for both of us that we finish tomorrow.”

Tanak started the event 13 points behind Ogier and 36 adrift of series leader Neuville. Neither the Frenchman or the Belgian will score more than a possible five bonus points from the powerstage.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Next WRC article
Turkey WRC: Tanak takes 13s lead into final day

Previous article

Turkey WRC: Tanak takes 13s lead into final day

Next article

Turkey WRC: Tanak seals win, Neuville tops Power Stage

Turkey WRC: Tanak seals win, Neuville tops Power Stage
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Drivers Jari-Matti Latvala , Ott Tanak
Teams Toyota Racing
Author David Evans
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
1988 Safari Rally, interview with Juha Kankkunen 01:44
WRC

1988 Safari Rally, interview with Juha Kankkunen

1988 Safari Rally, interview with Miki Biasion 01:06
WRC

1988 Safari Rally, interview with Miki Biasion

News in depth
Ogier: Citroen no longer
WRC

Ogier: Citroen no longer "doing things by half"

Alonso says he doesn't
Formula 1

Alonso says he doesn't "have the talent" for rallying

Citroen confirms Ogier's return for 2019 WRC
WRC

Citroen confirms Ogier's return for 2019 WRC

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.