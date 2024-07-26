All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
WRC Rally Latvia

Toyota reveals new liveries for WRC Rally Finland

The Japanese brand will field five Rally1 cars for its home event next week

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Toyota Racing liveries for Rally Finland

Toyota has unveiled special liveries that will adorn entries for Kalle Rovanpera and Sebastien Ogier for next week’s World Rally Championship round in Finland.

The Japanese brand will field an expanded five-car Rally1 line-up at the team’s home event with both part-time drivers Rovanpera and Ogier competing alongside full-time entrants Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta, while rising star Sami Pajari will make his Rally1 debut at his home event.

In the lead-up to the rally, Toyota has revealed that the Rovanpera and Ogier entries will run using special liveries inspired by the limited edition Rovanpera and Ogier edition road-going GR Yaris models launched earlier this year.

Evans and Katsuta will compete utilising the team’s usual 2024 colour scheme, while Pajari’s GR Yaris will feature a predominantly white livery.

Rovanpera heads to his home event yet to stand on the top step of the podium after finishing second in 2022 before crashing out of the lead last year.

“Every year, Rally Finland is quite a special occasion. Of course, it’s our home rally and one of the nicest events to do with lots of fans and family around,” said Rovanpera, who has taken wins in Kenya, Poland and Latvia this year.

Toyota Racing liveries for Rally Finland

Toyota Racing liveries for Rally Finland

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“It’s always exciting and the stages are really nice but quite demanding also. Having legendary roads like Ouninpohja on the schedule this year will be amazing.

“Our approach and our target will be like on every rally we’ve done this year: try to do the best job we can to fight for the win and bring good points for the team.

“I haven’t managed to get the very best result on Rally Finland but I don’t want to place any extra stress on achieving that. I just want to treat it like any other rally and try to do my best.”

This will be Ogier's first start in Finland since his eighth title-winning year in 2021. The Frenchman heads into the event having claimed two wins and three second-place finishes from his five starts this season.

“Rally Finland is a unique event in the championship that I think every driver loves to drive. It’s also a difficult rally, where the local drivers have always been very strong, but this is the kind of challenge that I like and it has been a rally that I really wanted to do again after a couple of years away,” said Ogier.

“It’s also a home event for the team, of course, and I’m happy to be part of this strong line-up and I’ll try to bring everything I can to achieve the best team result. After a break from driving in really fast rallies, I think I had some good speed and a good weekend in Latvia, and I hope to bring that to Finland.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

WRC
Rally Latvia
Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”
M-Sport to investigate further Sesks WRC Rally1 outings

M-Sport to investigate further Sesks WRC Rally1 outings

WRC
M-Sport to investigate further Sesks WRC Rally1 outings
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Fully recovered Ogier relishing “pure rally” WRC return in Latvia

Fully recovered Ogier relishing “pure rally” WRC return in Latvia

WRC
Rally Latvia
Fully recovered Ogier relishing “pure rally” WRC return in Latvia
Toyota issued suspended €10,000 fine for WEC BoP comments

Toyota issued suspended €10,000 fine for WEC BoP comments

WEC
Interlagos
Toyota issued suspended €10,000 fine for WEC BoP comments
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Latest news

What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans
Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected

Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected

FE Formula E
London ePrix II
Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen
Binotto brought in to "change speed" of Audi F1 programme

Binotto brought in to "change speed" of Audi F1 programme

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Binotto brought in to "change speed" of Audi F1 programme

Prime

Discover prime content
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
By Tom Howard
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global