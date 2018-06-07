Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
WRC Rally Italy Breaking news

Latvala admits to "driving too aggressively" in 2018

0 shares
Latvala admits to "driving too aggressively" in 2018
Get alerts
By: David Evans, Journalist
07/06/2018 02:45

Toyota driver Jari-Matti Latvala admits he has been "driving too aggressively" in recent rallies, having retired from the last two WRC gravel rounds after hitting rocks.

Latvala, who set the pace on Thursday's shakedown in Sardinia, damaged the suspension on his Toyota Yaris WRC early in both Mexico and Portugal, and crashed out of the asphalt round in Corsica between them.

He plans a more conservative approach with style and set-up in Italy this week, and says he even stopped to clear stones from stages himself during the pre-rally recce.

"What I need here is a clean rally," Latvala told Motorsport.com. "If I can make a clean rally, then I have a chance to make an interesting result.

"I have pushed to the side the things that happened in the last two rallies.

"During the recce I was more focused than ever, I was checking the rocks more than ever.

"Normally I never stop on the recce, but in some places I jumped out of the car and was walking and looking at the rocks, even throwing away some stones myself!

"I have been doing everything I can to make it right. The reality is that I have been driving too aggressively and that had to change.

"We have worked with the car a little bit, we will run higher on the ride height – this should help where we find some rougher sections."

Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Racing
Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Latvala's time at the two-mile shakedown stage was 0.8 seconds faster than second quickest Hayden Paddon, who is back in action after injuring his back in a Portugal crash last month.

"The doctors are happy with the progress I've made over the last couple of weeks," said Paddon.

"It's probably not going to be the most comfortable rally of the season, but I'm sure it's nothing the adrenalin can't cope with."

Paddon's Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville was third quickest ahead of Toyota men Esapekka Lappi and Ott Tanak.

Neuville's primary championship rival Sebastien Ogier was sixth quickest and top Ford Fiesta WRC runner.

Ogier was one of many drivers caught out by conditions made more slippery by early morning rain.

"When you do a mistake, it's your mistake – you cannot put the blame to anybody else. I didn't adapt to the conditions quickly enough," he said.

"We were forced by the regulations to take the hard tyre at shakedown and, for sure, when it's wet this made our life more difficult."

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Drivers Jari-Matti Latvala
Teams Toyota Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the WRC main page