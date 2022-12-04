Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 wins Autosport’s Rally Car of the Year Award

Listen to this article

The Yaris was victorious on seven of the 13 World Rally Championship events in the first year of the hybrid Rally1 regulations and scooped both the manufacturers’ crown and drivers’ title with Kalle Rovanpera.

Autosport readers have voted the Yaris the best rally car of 2022, ahead of its WRC rivals the Ford Puma Rally1 and Hyundai i20 N Rally1, and the Dakar Rally-winning Toyota GR DKR Hilux. It is the fourth consecutive time Toyota has taken the Award.

Toyota’s success was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

The Award was presented by Robert Reid, the 2001 WRC title-winning co-driver and FIA Deputy President for Sport.

Previous winners of the illustrious accolade, which was one of the first Autosport awards introduced in 1982 and is open to rally cars competing from international to national level, include the Audi Quattro, Group B Peugeot 205 T16, Lancia Delta HF Integrale, Subaru Impreza and Mitsubishi Lancer.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, International Rally Driver of the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

