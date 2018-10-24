Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Latvala slump left Toyota "worried"

shares
comments
Latvala slump left Toyota
By: David Evans
55m ago

Toyota team principal Tommi Makinen has admitted he had concerns that Jari-Matti Latvala might have lost his edge in the middle of this year’s World Rally Championship.

The Finn, who was confirmed in a Yaris WRC for another season last week, suffered a shocking run through the mid-season, but has recovered to score three podiums from the last four rallies – and finished second on the two most recent rounds in Turkey and Wales.

Makinen conceded Latvala had been unlucky, suffering the brunt of Toyota’s mechanical problems, but has complimented his driver on a change of approach which he believes has brought a return of the Finn’s trademark speed.

“In the last few rallies, Jari-Matti has shown some absolutely brilliant speed with no mistakes,” Makinen told Motorsport.com.

“In the start of the year and maybe also in the middle we were a little bit worried: he had some bad luck with the car, but also there were some small mistakes, but you know he is in a sensitive world. Look at Wales, he was brilliant there because he was enjoying the driving.

“This is the so important thing for Jari-Matti: he needs to feel confident and happy in the car and he needs to forget everything else and concentrate to the driving. When he does this, he is brilliant.”

Latvala says he’s enjoying his time with Toyota. He said: “Like all of the teams, we have had some issues earlier in the year, but we have worked hard, we have worked together and we have sorted things out.

"This is a really strong team with an incredible car, it’s a great place to be right now. The future is really exciting.

“Being a Finn, of course I like the Finnish side of the team, but also I love the Japanese side of things as well – this is a really nice culture and way of working.”

Jari-Matti Latvala, Miikka Anttila, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Jari-Matti Latvala, Miikka Anttila, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

Next WRC article
How the WRC's stupid driver market played out

Previous article

How the WRC's stupid driver market played out
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Jari-Matti Latvala
Author David Evans
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Video games a "competitor" of F1, says Arrivabene
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Video games a "competitor" of F1, says Arrivabene

2h ago
Verstappen stronger after Article
Formula 1

Verstappen stronger after "riding through storm" - Red Bull

The problem Ferrari and Vettel cannot ignore Article
Formula 1

The problem Ferrari and Vettel cannot ignore

Latest videos
Wonderkid Rovanpera dominates in WRC2 04:58
WRC

Wonderkid Rovanpera dominates in WRC2

Oct 11, 2018
Kris Meeke returns to WRC for 2019 12:16
WRC

Kris Meeke returns to WRC for 2019

Oct 11, 2018

News in depth
Latvala slump left Toyota
WRC

Latvala slump left Toyota "worried"

How the WRC's stupid driver market played out
WRC

How the WRC's stupid driver market played out

The rally that made WRC's calendar a battleground
WRC

The rally that made WRC's calendar a battleground

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.