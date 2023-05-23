Subscribe
Previous / Safari Rally Kenya added to Sordo’s WRC programme Next / Ex-Williams F1 technical director Demaison joins Hyundai
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

Sebastien Ogier will add Safari Rally Kenya to his partial World Rally Championship campaign this year.

Tom Howard
By:
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota has today announced that the eight-time world champion will join the reigning world champion squad for the championship's annual visit to Africa, from 22-25 June.

The rally will be Ogier's fifth appearance of the season, having elected to sit out Sweden in February and the gravel round in Portugal earlier this month.

The Frenchman has already tasted victory twice this year, winning in Monte Carlo and Mexico, followed by a fifth in Croatia, the latter being his last outing in April.

This year will represent Ogier's third Safari Rally start after winning the event's WRC comeback round in 2021, before leading last year's edition prior to a puncture costing him two minutes.

Prior to taking on Kenya's unique gravel roads, the 39-year-old is set to rejoin the WRC at Rally Sardinia next week, where he will start third on the road. Ogier's WRC programme after Kenya is yet to be confirmed.

Safari Rally organisers have also today revealed its full entry list which will feature 34 cars, headlined by 10 Rally1 entries.

Ogier will pilot one of four Toyotas including championship leader Kalle Rovanpera and team-mates Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

As previously reported, Hyundai will field three cars with its third to be piloted by veteran Spaniard Dani Sordo, who will join full-timers Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi.

Sordo will also pilot the third i20 N, which he had been sharing with the late Craig Breen this year in Sardinia next week, while the team assesses its driver options to fill Breen's position for the remaining rallies of the season.

Read Also:

M-Sport has entered an expanded entry of three Ford Pumas in Kenya, with privateer Jourdan Serderidis joining championship contender Ott Tanak and his full-time team-mate Pierre-Louis Loubet.

A 13-car Rally2 line-up has also been announced featuring title contender Oliver Solberg and last year's WRC2 Championship runner-up Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

Safari Rally Kenya will comprise 362.68 of competitive stage kilometres, which will be completed over four days of competition.

shares
comments

Safari Rally Kenya added to Sordo’s WRC programme

Ex-Williams F1 technical director Demaison joins Hyundai
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
The important WRC discussion triggered by Neuville's outburst

The important WRC discussion triggered by Neuville's outburst

WRC

The important WRC discussion triggered by Neuville's outburst The important WRC discussion triggered by Neuville's outburst

Ex-Williams F1 technical director Demaison joins Hyundai

Ex-Williams F1 technical director Demaison joins Hyundai

WRC

Ex-Williams F1 technical director Demaison joins Hyundai Ex-Williams F1 technical director Demaison joins Hyundai

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Latest news

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

SUPC Supercars

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe