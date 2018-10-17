Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Breaking news

Toyota announces Meeke for 2019 WRC season

shares
comments
Toyota announces Meeke for 2019 WRC season
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
1h ago

Toyota has confirmed Kris Meeke in its line-up for the 2019 World Rally Championship season.

The Finnish-based squad communicated Meeke’s signing on Wednesday morning, while Jari-Matti Latvala will also remain in a factory Yaris WRC alongside Ott Tanak, who was already under contract.

Meeke effectively replaces Esapekka Lappi, who has been announced as Sebastien Ogier's teammate at Citroen in 2019.

“It’s a huge pleasure and honour for me to become a Toyota driver,” said Meeke, who drove the Yaris WRC in Finland on Tuesday.

“I’d like to thank [Toyota Motor Corporation president] Akio Toyoda, [team principal] Tommi Makinen and the entire Toyota team for their faith in me.

“Three years ago, we first discussed the possibility of me joining the team and I’m so happy that it’s finally happened now.”

Despite having been absent from the WRC since losing his Citroen drive after May's Rally Portugal, Meeke has followed the fortunes of Toyota, watching as Tanak put together a hat-trick of summer wins and dominated the early running on Wales Rally GB earlier this month.

Meeke added: “The performance of the Yaris WRC speaks for itself, but the team spirit here is incredible at every level, also with the Japanese culture of honour and respect.

"I can’t wait to get started. I’ve got no particular objectives other than to enjoy my driving again and help Toyota to win a championship.”

The five-time WRC winner talked of his career coming full circle, adding: “The very first championship I won was actually when I was 16 and co-driving for my brother on our local road rally championship.

"We clinched that title in a Toyota Corolla, so for very many reasons, it feels incredibly good to be here. I can’t think of a better place to be.

Makinen admitted it wasn’t just Meeke’s speed that made him irresistible, but also his ability to develop the car further.

“We are all very excited to have Kris joining us here at Toyota Gazoo Racing,” said Makinen. “We know he is very fast, but he also brings a lot of experience.

"His technical understanding is at a really high level and I believe he can provide new knowledge and ideas to help us in our aim to keep making the Yaris WRC better.

“I am also very pleased that Jari-Matti will continue to be part of our team. He has done some brilliant work for us and has recently been regularly on the podium again, which has been very important.

“Together with Ott, who has proven that he is absolutely one of the fastest drivers right now, I think we have a very strong line-up for next year, with three drivers who are all quick, experienced and can win rallies.

"I believe we will again have a strong team to fight for both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles.” 

2019 WRC line-up so far:

Team Drivers
Citroen

France Sebastien Ogier

Finland Esapekka Lappi
Hyundai Belgium Thierry Neuville
TBC
Toyota

Estonia Ott Tanak

Finland Jari-Matti Latvala

United Kingdom Kris Meeke
M-Sport Ford

Finland Teemu Suninen

TBC
Next WRC article
Meeke splits with co-driver Nagle

Previous article

Meeke splits with co-driver Nagle

Next article

Citroen signs Lappi from Toyota

Citroen signs Lappi from Toyota
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Kris Meeke
Teams Toyota Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

De Ferran suppressing "anger" amid McLaren results
Formula 1 / Breaking news

De Ferran suppressing "anger" amid McLaren results

35m ago
Major backer planning new Supercars squad Article
Supercars

Major backer planning new Supercars squad

Target budget for WEC hypercar rules slashed Article
WEC

Target budget for WEC hypercar rules slashed

Latest videos
Wonderkid Rovanpera dominates in WRC2 04:58
WRC

Wonderkid Rovanpera dominates in WRC2

Oct 11, 2018
Kris Meeke returns to WRC for 2019 12:16
WRC

Kris Meeke returns to WRC for 2019

Oct 11, 2018

News in depth
Citroen signs Lappi from Toyota
WRC

Citroen signs Lappi from Toyota

Toyota announces Meeke for 2019 WRC season
WRC

Toyota announces Meeke for 2019 WRC season

Meeke splits with co-driver Nagle
WRC

Meeke splits with co-driver Nagle

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.