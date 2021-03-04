Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
44 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally
WRC / Breaking news

Toyota aiming to test new hybrid WRC car in the summer

By:

Toyota’s World Rally Team is aiming to have its hybrid-powered Rally1 car ready to run by the summer.

Toyota aiming to test new hybrid WRC car in the summer

Led by the squad's Technical Director Tom Fowler, Toyota is developing the all-new specification car around the road-going GR Yaris.

M-Sport Ford already has high hopes for its latest project, while Hyundai Motorsport has started work on its challenger despite the company’s board still undecided about his plans beyond the 2021 season.

“The 2022 Rally1 car is mostly in the design phase at the moment and some manufacturing work has started,” said Fowler, who would not be drawn on whether a delay in taking delivery of the hybrid hardware from Compact Dynamics had disrupted plans.

“We’ll run some mule test cars at first which means they will have some parts for 2022 on them, but not altogether and not entirely on the correct chassis.

“After the mule tests, we expect to have a complete car – a complete package together – to run during the summer,” he added.

Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala confirmed that Toyota Gazoo Racing’s long-term development driver Juho Hanninen will exclusively drive the first mule before their World Rally Championship stars enter the frame.

“We’ve a test driver in Juho Hanninen and we have three great drivers in our team," said Latvala.

"If you think about Sebastien, you know, he has been winning titles with the different car manufacturers and is a seven-time world champion. “There is also the knowledge and the information and the skills.

“For sure it’s a very important tool for us and to use the skills he has and to get his opinion of the car.

“It’s going to be exciting to see a new chapter coming in the World Rally Championship. I think, overall, hybrid is a good concept.

“What I believe is, in rallying, full electric is very difficult to get working with all the stages and all the road sections – it’s a very difficult concept to get working in the rally world,” he continued.

Latvala, who succeeded Tommi Makinen as Team Principal last December after Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe took control of the company’s WRC programme, has hinted that he is keen to sample the development models to help broaden his appreciation of the hybrid rules.

“I don’t think that I will do so much testing but I have said that I would like to try the car at some point and have the understanding and the feeling of where we are with the new regulations car compared to the past,” said the 18-time WRC event winner.

“You know, I have been driving all the different cars from the past 20 years, so I would like to know what the future car is like.

“Overall, I think I would have the understanding of what the drivers are talking about [when giving the technicians their feedback].

“But I think the very first test, with Juho driving, you have to get the car on the level where everything works and where the good concept of the car is there. After that, the fine-tuning we can start with the main drivers.”

 

shares
comments

Related video

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Previous article

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel makes Aston Martin debut in Silverstone shakedown

9min
2
Formula 1

Haas F1 claims Russian flag design not a result of WADA ruling

3h
3
Formula 1

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

10h
4
Formula 1

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

8h
5
Formula 1

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?

1h
Latest news
Toyota aiming to test new hybrid WRC car in the summer
WRC

Toyota aiming to test new hybrid WRC car in the summer

39m
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally
WRC

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Mar 1, 2021
Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland
WRC

Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland

Mar 1, 2021
Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved
WRC

Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved

Feb 28, 2021
Tanak "pushing" Hyundai for improvements in Arctic Rally win
WRC

Tanak "pushing" Hyundai for improvements in Arctic Rally win

Feb 28, 2021
Latest videos
Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8 00:34
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 3-5 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 3-5

More from
Jason Craig
Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland Arctic Rally
WRC / Breaking news

Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland

Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved Arctic Rally
Video Inside
WRC / Breaking news

Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved

Tanak "pushing" Hyundai for improvements in Arctic Rally win Arctic Rally
Video Inside
WRC / Breaking news

Tanak "pushing" Hyundai for improvements in Arctic Rally win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one Prime

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

The Monza Rally was an unusual way to end an unusual WRC season, and while far from ideal, without it the series could have faced serious ramifications. To persuade stakeholders to commit to an uncertain future, Monza was an important showcase…

WRC
Dec 9, 2020

Trending Today

Vettel makes Aston Martin debut in Silverstone shakedown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel makes Aston Martin debut in Silverstone shakedown

Haas F1 claims Russian flag design not a result of WADA ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas F1 claims Russian flag design not a result of WADA ruling

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

Latest news

Toyota aiming to test new hybrid WRC car in the summer
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Toyota aiming to test new hybrid WRC car in the summer

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime
WRC WRC / Analysis

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland

Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.