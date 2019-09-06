Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Saturday in
15 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Great Britain / Breaking news

Tidemand to drive third M-Sport Ford in Rally GB

shares
comments
Tidemand to drive third M-Sport Ford in Rally GB
By:
Sep 6, 2019, 1:04 PM

Pontus Tidemand will remain with the M-Sport Ford squad and drive a third Fiesta WRC in Wales Rally GB next month.

Tidemand, 28, returns to M-Sport for next week’s Rally Turkey and is now confirmed for Rally GB on October 3-6 alongside team regulars Elfyn Evans and Teemu Suninen.

The former WRC2 and Asia-Pacific Rally Champion has only competed in Wales three times, but he has a strong record, winning his class in a Skoda twice and finishing second on the other occasions.

Tidemand, who finished 20th and eighth overall in Monte Carlo and Sweden respectively with M-Sport earlier this year, is looking forward to his British debut in the sport’s top class and wants to demonstrate his potential to teams for 2020.

Tidemand said: “It's such a positive boost to know that I have another rally waiting, especially this close after Turkey. It’s important to have a bigger plan and I really want to show my progress and that I belong here in the World Rally Championship.

“I’m really grateful towards M-Sport and my local partners for making this happen. Wales Rally GB is an event that I like a lot – and the roads remind me of those we have back home in Sweden.

"I have great memories from Wales, but this time it will be an even bigger challenge, but I'm excited to see what I can do.”

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener added: “I think all of the manufacturers will be keen to see how he progresses over these next two events.

"We know how competitive he was in WRC2 – especially in Wales – and I’m looking forward to monitoring his progress over these next few weeks.”

Read Also:

Next article
Paddon secures two more WRC outings with M-Sport

Previous article

Paddon secures two more WRC outings with M-Sport
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Great Britain
Drivers Pontus Tidemand
Teams M-Sport
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Turkey

Rally Turkey

12 Sep - 15 Sep
Shakedown Starts in
5 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

2
Formula 1

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

2h
3
Formula 1

Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1

3h
4
Formula 1

Raikkonen glad FIA "woke up" regarding warning flag

1h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: No regrets if I never drive for "different" Ferrari

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Germany SS19 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Germany SS19

WRC: Rally Germany SS15-18 01:58
WRC

WRC: Rally Germany SS15-18

WRC: Rally Germany SS12-14 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Germany SS12-14

WRC: Rally Germany SS8-11 01:54
WRC

WRC: Rally Germany SS8-11

WRC: Rally Germany SS5-7 01:32
WRC

WRC: Rally Germany SS5-7

Latest news

Tidemand to drive third M-Sport Ford in Rally GB
WRC

Tidemand to drive third M-Sport Ford in Rally GB

Paddon secures two more WRC outings with M-Sport
WRC

Paddon secures two more WRC outings with M-Sport

M-Sport would be "crazy" to release Evans or Suninen
WRC

M-Sport would be "crazy" to release Evans or Suninen

Hyundai confirms Breen for Wales Rally GB
WRC

Hyundai confirms Breen for Wales Rally GB

Evans forced to skip Rally Turkey with injury
WRC

Evans forced to skip Rally Turkey with injury

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.