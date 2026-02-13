Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

The F1 drivers with the most grands prix starts without a podium finish

Formula 1
Formula 1
The F1 drivers with the most grands prix starts without a podium finish

Thierry Neuville labels WRC struggles the “hardest time of my career”

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Thierry Neuville labels WRC struggles the “hardest time of my career”

Red Bull: “We are the fourth team – Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren are faster”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Red Bull: “We are the fourth team – Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren are faster”

Dan Ticktum calls for F1 to move away from electrification as 2026 cars divide drivers

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Dan Ticktum calls for F1 to move away from electrification as 2026 cars divide drivers

George Russell: Drivers should give F1 2026 rules a chance

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
George Russell: Drivers should give F1 2026 rules a chance

WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans leads as Oliver Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans leads as Oliver Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape

Official starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Official starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500

Jenson Button explains why Lando Norris could be “a formidable force” in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Jenson Button explains why Lando Norris could be “a formidable force” in 2026
WRC Rally Sweden

Thierry Neuville labels WRC struggles the “hardest time of my career”

The 2024 world rally champion has struggled for confidence driving his Hyundai package this year

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Edited:
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Hyundai

Thierry Neuville described his current World Rally Championship struggles as the ‘hardest time of his career so far’ following a difficult morning at Rally Sweden.

The 2024 champion has been struggling for confidence behind the wheel of his Hyundai i20 N Rally 1 this season, with his struggles from last month’s opening round in Monte Carlo continuing in Sweden.

Even after topping Thursday’s shakedown, the Belgian again repeated that he felt "something is missing to be confident”, and on Friday he went as far as saying that this current period is the hardest of his career to date.

Neuville ended the morning loop of stages sitting seventh overall, 1m37.4s behind rally leader Toyota’s Elfyn Evans. Neuville’s struggles with the balance of his car were compounded by a run into a snowbank in stage three that cost him more than a minute.

“Generally, it was ok but I’m really fighting the balance,” said Neuville at the end of stage four.

“It is not a surprise to be honest it is disturbing a lot, and it makes it very challenging. We are losing a bit of time now, but the rally is still long so we will keep working and we will see.”

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Hyundai

When asked about the direction the team can take with the car in the midday service, he added: “It is tough. Honestly, it is the hardest time of my career so far. We have changed so many things so you could say we are a bit lost as well, which doesn’t help.”

Speaking in the media zone about his current situation, Neuville elaborated further, adding: “I wouldn’t say that I’m very happy to be honest. We will do some changes for this afternoon, but it is pretty hard to know where to go and what to do, but if we don’t try, we will not learn anything. I guess we have to do some changes to see what it brings.”

Neuville’s Hyundai team-mates Adrien Fourmaux and Esapekka Lappi also struggled to find the pace to compete with Toyota. Fourmaux was forced to make an extreme set up change after stage two to try and find a solution.

“I was struggling a little bit with understeer on the first corners [in stage two] but I did not expect that big a gap I would say,” he said. “I decided to go quite extreme on the set up to make the car work better.

“It is a bit more difficult to drive but at the end it seems to be faster. It is not the pace I would like to be but it is an improvement, so maybe we can fight for something from there.”

Photos from Rally Sweden - Day 1

Marti?s Seks. Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Atmosphere

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Oliver Solberg, Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Atmosphere

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 cars line-up

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Marti?s Seks. Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Toyota Gazoo Racing cars line-up

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Atmosphere

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Sami Pajari, Marko Salminen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Sami Pajari, Marko Salminen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Drivers on stage

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Oliver Solberg, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Sami Pajari, Marko Salminen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Joshua Mcerlean, Eoin Treacy, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Fireworks

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Atmosphere

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
Jon Armstrong, Shane Byrne, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Rally Sweden - Day 1, in photos
WRC
34
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans leads as Oliver Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape

Top Comments

More from
Tom Howard

WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans leads as Oliver Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans leads as Oliver Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape

WRC Sweden: Oliver Solberg sets the pace to grab early lead

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Oliver Solberg sets the pace to grab early lead

Low snowfall throws up extra curveball for WRC crews at Rally Sweden

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Low snowfall throws up extra curveball for WRC crews at Rally Sweden
More from
Thierry Neuville

Why Thierry Neuville struggled in “most difficult” Monte Carlo Rally

WRC
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Why Thierry Neuville struggled in “most difficult” Monte Carlo Rally

Can Hyundai challenge Toyota in WRC 2026?

WRC
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Can Hyundai challenge Toyota in WRC 2026?

Hyundai reveals updated 2026 WRC challenger

WRC
WRC
Hyundai reveals updated 2026 WRC challenger
More from
Hyundai Motorsport

Esapekka Lappi thought his WRC career was over, but he’s back

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Esapekka Lappi thought his WRC career was over, but he’s back

Hyundai postpones Thierry Neuville's Monte Carlo test due to heavy snow

WRC
WRC
Hyundai postpones Thierry Neuville's Monte Carlo test due to heavy snow

Why Hyundai expects to be stronger in WRC 2026

WRC
WRC
Why Hyundai expects to be stronger in WRC 2026

Latest news

The F1 drivers with the most grands prix starts without a podium finish

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
The F1 drivers with the most grands prix starts without a podium finish

Thierry Neuville labels WRC struggles the “hardest time of my career”

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
Thierry Neuville labels WRC struggles the “hardest time of my career”

Red Bull: “We are the fourth team – Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren are faster”

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Red Bull: “We are the fourth team – Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren are faster”

Dan Ticktum calls for F1 to move away from electrification as 2026 cars divide drivers

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Dan Ticktum calls for F1 to move away from electrification as 2026 cars divide drivers