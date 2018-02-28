The F3 convert carrying a nation's WRC hopes

Japan has conquered the rallying world with Toyota, Mitsubishi and Subaru, but not with a driver. Is a former Formula 3 ace about to change that?

Generally speaking, racing drivers don't like being told where to go. Or how fast they should go when they get there. They chose their own lines, make their own decisions. Mavericks, with no need for a wingman.

That was Takamoto Katsuta a few years ago. Second in his first season driving a TOM'S Dallara in the frontline All-Japan Formula 3 Championship, a Toyota Formula Challenge title under his belt and the 20-year-old had his ducks neatly lined up.