Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ostberg issues apology for Italy WRC swearing tirade
WRC News

WRC teams to be offered strategies for hybrid use in 2022

By:

Hybrid systems are expected to be utilised on every stage of World Rally Championship events next year with several strategies on offer to teams, as more details of WRC's hybrid future emerge.

WRC teams to be offered strategies for hybrid use in 2022

The WRC will usher in new Rally1 regulations next year which will see all-new faster cars constructed with a plug-in 100kW hybrid system and a much tougher safety cell to protect the driver and co-driver.

Introducing hybrid to the WRC has been a key part in ensuring Toyota, Hyundai and Ford, through M-Sport, remain in the series for the next three years. All three teams have been testing their new cars, complete with the Compact Dynamics designed hybrid system, in recent weeks.

Teams have been given outlines as to how the system will be used next year, although the full details are yet to be confirmed.

FIA Rally Director Yves Matton has shed some more light on the use of hybrid, confirming to Motorsport.com that it will be used on road sections and on every stage in bursts.

Drivers won't be able to deploy the extra power through a button, as previously seen in Formula 1, but teams will be offered a number of strategies for using the extra power during each stage through software programmes.

"We have the main principles. Mainly it will be used on some road sections in full electric mode," Matton told Motorsport.com.

"It will be used at the start of the stage, also where you will have both hybrid and the internal combustion engine giving you full power, and then under conditions it will be used in the stage to bring in some performance to the car following different programmes that you will be able to fine tune.

"You will not have a button to use the power, it will be more a software and under conditions you will have the power.

"You will have a number of different strategies that you will be able to choose but the driver will not be able to set up the strategies by themselves. The system we are working on is for all the stages."

Read Also:

Matton has been encouraged by the feedback from the Rally1 car tests undertaken by Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford and is confident that despite some COVID-19 induced delays, WRC's new era will kick off on time at the Monte-Carlo Rally in January 2022.

"It is going quite well all the manufacturers have been able to test their new cars in proper conditions mainly on rough gravel because they want to test the car in the worst conditions to see what is wrong," Matton added.

"The feedback we have had back is positive from the drivers and the teams. There is still a lot to do for sure but we have several months until now and the first event in Monte Carlo to be ready.

"It is very interesting to start this new era with Rally1 car which will be faster with this hybrid system, but also a completely new safety cell.

"We are a bit late but what we see now with the positive tests we will be able to commit to the new cars in Monte Carlo and ready to start in 2022."

shares
comments

Related video

Ostberg issues apology for Italy WRC swearing tirade

Previous article

Ostberg issues apology for Italy WRC swearing tirade
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

5h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

4h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

23h
4
Formula 1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans

3h
5
Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

17h
Latest news
WRC teams to be offered strategies for hybrid use in 2022
WRC

WRC teams to be offered strategies for hybrid use in 2022

37m
Ostberg issues apology for Italy WRC swearing tirade
WRC

Ostberg issues apology for Italy WRC swearing tirade

Jun 9, 2021
Italy WRC: The Good, the Bad and the Angry
Video Inside
WRC

Italy WRC: The Good, the Bad and the Angry

Jun 8, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Jun 7, 2021
Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability
WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

Jun 7, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Italia Sardegna - Wolf Power Stage Highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 6, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Sunday Morning Highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 6, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Sunday Morning Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna Saturday afternoon highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 5, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna Saturday afternoon highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Saturday Morning Highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 5, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Saturday Morning Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 5, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Afternoon Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Ostberg issues apology for Italy WRC swearing tirade Rally Italy
WRC

Ostberg issues apology for Italy WRC swearing tirade

Injured Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round Baku
Video Inside
FIA F2

Injured Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021

Trending Today

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

Latest news

WRC teams to be offered strategies for hybrid use in 2022
WRC WRC

WRC teams to be offered strategies for hybrid use in 2022

Ostberg issues apology for Italy WRC swearing tirade
WRC WRC

Ostberg issues apology for Italy WRC swearing tirade

Italy WRC: The Good, the Bad and the Angry
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Italy WRC: The Good, the Bad and the Angry

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime
WRC WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.