WRC Japan: Ogier pips Breen to claim early rally lead
Hyundai plans to reveal WRC 2023 line-up next week
WRC News

Tanak yet to resolve 2023 WRC future after leaving Hyundai

Ott Tanak says he is yet to secure a World Rally Championship drive for next season after electing to curtail his contract with Hyundai a year early.

Tom Howard
By:
Tanak yet to resolve 2023 WRC future after leaving Hyundai
The 2019 world champion has emerged as the key figure in the 2023 WRC driver market following his shock announcement to part ways with Hyundai last month.

Speculation regarding the Estonian's future in the championship has been building steadily across the season, with rumours hinting that he would leave the team emerging during the summer.

The 35-year-old's early exit from Hyundai has kicked the silly season into overdrive with Toyota's Esapekka Lappi now expected to replace Tanak at the South Korean marque next year.

Tanak's future remains unclear amid suggestions he could return to Toyota, where he won the world title in 2019, and M-Sport Ford, where he began his WRC career in 2011. A sabbatical has also emerged as an option.

Speaking to media ahead of his final outing for Hyundai at this weekend's Rally Japan WRC season finale, Tanak admitted that his future is yet to be resolved.

"Altogether, the reasons behind [leaving Hyundai] were many," said Tanak.

"Anyway it has been a long year and that was the call in the end. And about next year I can honestly say I have nothing at the moment, we just have to see what time will bring.

"I will check to see what is available after I fly back from here."

Tanak currently has nothing signed for next year

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Tanak did reveal that he still has an interest in contesting a full season next year if he can secure a package that has the potential to fight for the world championship.

"It depends on many things," said Tanak, when asked if he would like to do a full season next year.

"It depends how I feel. If I feel that whatever I do next year gives me a chance to fight for the championship. This is something I have been missing, being able to fight for the championship. I will find out if this opportunity will come."

When pressed on the chances of rejoining M-Sport, he added: "We have been in rallying for a long, long time. It doesn't really matter which team you are in. Winning the world championship is always a challenge it is never easy."

It appears Tanak's best option is with M-Sport after Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala admitted that his team running three world champions in Kalle Rovanpera, Sebastien Ogier and Tanak next year could potentially "kill" the championship.

M-Sport is interested in signing Tanak but has remained realistic throughout the silly season, admitting that it would be "tricky" for the team from a financial aspect, but will assess all avenues to secure a possible deal.

"It is clear that Ott is an option with him having left Hyundai, but it is an option that is still very difficult for us financially," Millener told Motorsport.com.

"World champions come with price tags. We will do all we can to try and find a way to work with him but that is tricky.

"Honestly I don't know who we will have [driving for us in 2023] but I hope we will have all the drivers we have at the moment plus Ott if we can make it. There is nothing signed on paper for anyone at the moment.

M-Sport's Millener says costs could block a return for Tanak

Photo by: M-Sport

"There is definitely interest but the rumours on the internet are far stronger than the reality.

"It is clear now that he is free agent and Hyundai is no longer an option for him. It seems Toyota have a line-up they are happy with, but it could be that he takes some time out.

"We will obviously talk to him and see what is possible but at the minute it is very difficult to envisage a way to do something."

Asked if M-Sport would consider a partial campaign for Tanak, he added: "Potentially, regardless there will need to be investment from an M-Sport side which is not going to be small.

"We are limiting the cars that we bring here to Japan for financial reasons, and the existence of the business is the number one priority. There are a lot of people employed in this company so you don't want to put that at risk, but the next few weeks will tell where we are at."

The Ford squad has Craig Breen contracted for 2023 and is keen to continue working with nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb, who contested four rallies this year.

Despite sitting out this weekend''s event due to financial reasons, Adrien Fourmaux remains an option for next year alongside teammates Gus Greensmith and Pierre-Louis Loubet.

