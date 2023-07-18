Subscribe
Previous / Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria
WRC / Rally Estonia News

Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight

Ott Tanak says there has been a “big effort” to refine his M-Sport Ford package ahead of his home World Rally Championship round in Estonia this weekend.

Tom Howard
By:
Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

After leaving the Hyundai fold and returning to M-Sport, Tanak heads into Rally Estonia sitting tied for third in the championship standings, 42 points adrift of Toyota's defending champion Kalle Rovanpera.

The 2019 world champion has shown flashes of pace since winning February's Rally Sweden but has ultimately been unable to score a podium since finishing second to Toyota's Elfyn Evans in Croatia back in April.

Heading into the first fast gravel round of the season, M-Sport has opted for an "intense" build-up to the event beginning with a pre-event test, followed by Tanak completing the Louna-Eesti gravel rally in Estonia.

The Ford was victorious in the rally as Tanak won all nine stages to beat Hyundai WRC rival Teemu Suninen by 38s.

Tanak says head the team is"putting everything in" to close the gap to his rivals as the championship enters the second half of the campaign.

"We've had some quite intense preparations; we did a pre-event test and then a small event, so it's been a big effort to make it as good as possible for Estonia," said Tanak.

"Obviously, the next two events are purely about performance, so we're putting everything into it and we'll find out how close we get to the others.

"Now we are going into the second half of the season we're definitely not letting the championship go, so we feel like we need to increase our game and put everything in.

Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"It's going to be a short turnaround to Finland, so if something isn't quite working in Estonia the week in between will be flat out, but hopefully in Estonia we will be on a good level already."

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener added: "Compared to the last event in Kenya, Estonia is a completely different challenge.

"It's one of the fastest events in the season, and this year one of the most important for us – the home event of Ott.

"We know we will have huge Estonian support over the course of the weekend. We have put a lot of effort into preparing as best as we can for the rally with the pre-event test and Louna-Eesti Ralli.

"It would be fantastic to see Ott do well at home, and that is of course the goal for the rally."

Read Also:

Tanak was back behind the wheel of the Ford Puma at last weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed, where he completed runs up the famous hillclimb.

The 35-year-old topped the timed Shootout runs during a rain-affected session on Friday, before handing the car over to M-Sport WRC2 driver Adrien Fourmaux, who finished eighth overall in last Sunday's Shootout.

M-Sport has entered Tanak into the Hyacenter Rally in Finland next week following Rally Estonia to aid preparations for Rally Finland, a round he won with Hyundai last year.

shares
comments

Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria

Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria

WRC

Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

WRC

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Ott Tanak More from
Ott Tanak
Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

WRC
Rally Estonia

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

Suninen, Tanak contest local rally to prepare for WRC Estonia

Suninen, Tanak contest local rally to prepare for WRC Estonia

WRC

Suninen, Tanak contest local rally to prepare for WRC Estonia Suninen, Tanak contest local rally to prepare for WRC Estonia

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport More from
M-Sport
Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut

Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut

Dakar
Dakar

Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut

Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC

Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC

WRC

Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Latest news

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions" Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Indy IndyCar
Iowa I

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"

Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win" Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"

Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race

Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Pocono

Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe