Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach Next / Rovanpera glad tough WRC Sardinia weekend is over
WRC / Rally Italy News

Tanak: Hyundai "nowhere close to perfection" but WRC win provides hope

Ott Tanak says his World Rally Championship Hyundai is "nowhere close to perfection" but believes his Rally Sardinia victory has provided a much needed "extra boost" to the team.

Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

The 2019 world champion ended a personal victory drought of 462 days after emerging from four gruelling days competing in scorching temperatures on Sardinia's rough gravel roads.

Tanak's run to a dominant victory not only marked his first visit to the top step of the podium since Arctic Rally Finland in February 2021, but was also Hyundai's first of the new Rally1 hybrid era.

Hyundai has endured a troubled start this season hampered by late call to commit to Rally1 regulations that has left it playing catch up on car development compared to its Toyota and M-Sport-Ford rivals.

As a result, reliability issues have plagued the team this season but it has shown glimpses of pace to record podiums in Sweden, Croatia and Portugal after a woeful Monte Carlo season opener.

It has also faced internal upheaval following the departure of charismatic team principal Andrea Adamo in December last year, that has left deputy team director Julien Moncet in charge on an interim basis.

Tanak faced his own reliability scare on Friday when a transmission issue struck his i20 N but luckily an incident cancelled the day's final two stages offering him a reprieve. His teammate Thierry Neuville was not so fortunes as a transmission issue cost him two minutes.

However, the Estonian feels his victory and a third for teammate Dani Sordo will lift morale in camp as help push the team to improve the i20 N.

"I think it [the win] is more a morale [boost] than championship, to be honest," said Tanak.

Podium: Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Podium: Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

"We want to fight for the championship but for that we need to have the car. We have a lot of things still to do.

"We are nowhere close to perfection for where we want to be. Still, the factory is working long hours but we needed that little pressure off.

"The job they are doing is for winning rallies. I am pretty sure it is an extra boost for them, and then we start fresh Monday morning.

"It's quite a big change over compared to two weeks ago. It was quite a big struggle there (Portugal) and a bit frustrating But, we gave it a big push.

"Luckily, we had a test day between Portugal and Sardinia and we could continue working and we definitely did some good improvements. Before the rally, I was much more confident in the car. Obviously, it has worked out pretty well."

Tanak's victory has elevated the Estonian to third in the championship standings, 58 points behind leader Kalle Rovanpera.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach
Previous article

Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach
Next article

Rovanpera glad tough WRC Sardinia weekend is over

Rovanpera glad tough WRC Sardinia weekend is over
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career Rally Kenya
WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Ott Tanak More from
Ott Tanak
WRC Sardinia: Dominant Tanak ends victory drought Rally Italy
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Sardinia: Dominant Tanak ends victory drought

Tanak refusing to think about drought-ending WRC Sardinia win Rally Italy
WRC

Tanak refusing to think about drought-ending WRC Sardinia win

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch Prime
WRC

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch

Latest news

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career
WRC WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally
WRC WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.