Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Estonia / Breaking news

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round

shares
comments
Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round

Rally Estonia winner Ott Tanak says the first World Rally Championship event in his home country was "one that I had to win".

The reigning WRC champion took victory on home soil last weekend, also marking his first win for the Hyundai team since joining at the start of 2020.

His first win since Wales Rally GB last year also narrowed the gap to championship leader Sebastien Ogier, with the difference now standing at just 13 points.

It was not all plain sailing for Tanak, however, as he endured a heart-in-mouth moment on the penultimate stage when his car reacted badly through a rutted section of 'Kaagvere'.

The Hyundai driver also picked up a puncture on Saturday morning's first test - the longest of the rally - but he recovered to live up to his pre-event favourite billing to lead home fellow Hyundai driver Craig Breen by 22.2 seconds.

"There was a lot of pressure this weekend, to be honest, and moments of stress which are now relief," said Tanak, who bagged an extra three points from Sunday's Power Stage.

"The first World Rally event in Estonia was one that I had to win, while also knowing it would be my first with Hyundai Motorsport. It was extremely important to bring it home.

"I couldn't afford any mistakes, taking no risks but also performing with the required pace to win. Bringing all of that together was a real challenge."

Tanak paid tribute to his team who continued to hone the i20 Coupe WRC even as the championship was placed on hold because of COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to narrow the speed differential to the Toyota Yaris on gravel.

The i20 has traditionally struggled on high-speed tests but a series of aerodynamic updates to the car came into their own in Estonia as it chalked up six scratch times over 17 stages.

The same car previously showed its potential on the loose by carrying Tanak to wins at both the Viru and Louna-Eesti rallies.

"We had to use this chance to catch back points for the championship and thankfully we were able to use it well," he said. "My thanks to the whole team, who have all been working very hard during the past months.

"It has been a truly great job and we must keep on pushing because we have shown what we can achieve."

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Estonia WRC: Tanak revitalises title bid with home win

Previous article

Estonia WRC: Tanak revitalises title bid with home win
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Estonia
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport

Trending Today

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

Ocon in radio bust-up with Renault after Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon in radio bust-up with Renault after Italian GP

Bottas struggling with "disturbance" on race starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas struggling with "disturbance" on race starts

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag

Latest news

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round

Estonia WRC: Tanak revitalises title bid with home win
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Estonia WRC: Tanak revitalises title bid with home win

Estonia WRC: Hyundai in control as local hero Tanak leads Breen
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Estonia WRC: Hyundai in control as local hero Tanak leads Breen

Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead
WRC WRC / Stage report

Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

2
Formula 1

Ocon in radio bust-up with Renault after Italian GP

1h
3
Formula 1

Bottas struggling with "disturbance" on race starts

26m
4
Formula 1

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

3h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

Latest news

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round
WRC

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round

Estonia WRC: Tanak revitalises title bid with home win
WRC

Estonia WRC: Tanak revitalises title bid with home win

Estonia WRC: Hyundai in control as local hero Tanak leads Breen
WRC

Estonia WRC: Hyundai in control as local hero Tanak leads Breen

Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead
WRC

Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown
WRC

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Estonia SS15-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS15-17

WRC: Rally Estonia SS11-14 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS11-14

WRC: Rally Estonia SS7-10 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS7-10

WRC: Rally Estonia SS1 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS1

WRC: Rally Estonia SS2-6 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS2-6

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.