Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia Next / Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation
WRC / Rally Estonia News

Tanak fined for not wearing WRC podium cap at Rally Estonia

Ott Tanak has been fined for failing to wear a Pirelli branded cap issued by the World Rally Championship during Rally Estonia’s post-event proceedings.

Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

The Hyundai driver has been slapped with a €4000 fine, of which €3000 is suspended, for breaching sporting regulations after finishing third at his home WRC round.

Drivers are required to wear a Pirelli branded cap when on the podium and during the post-event press conference.

Tanak was found to have breached the regulations after failing to wear the cap during the podium held after the rally-ending powerstage, the final podium held in the rally’s host city Tartu, and during the post-event press conference.

This sanction followed a challenging rally on home soil for four-time Rally Estonia winner Tanak, who was unable to match the pace of the front-running Toyotas of rally winner Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans. Tanak finished the rally 1m55.7s behind Rovanpera.

Tanak initially defended his actions in a stewards hearing before video and photographic evidence was provided to contradict his statement.

The stewards also stated that Hyundai had already been issued a warning for a similar breach after last year’s round in Spain.

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

The stewards' report read: “A hearing was held on Sunday 17th July 2022 at 1800, in the presence of driver Ott Tanak and team manager, Pablo Marcos.

“The driver stated that during the podium after the powerstage, he had removed the cap only after the champagne spray because the cap was totally wet and the outside temperature was low.

“Furthermore, when in Tartu at the final podium, he was wearing the cap and he had removed it during the national anthems but had not worn it again for the same reasons.

“After further investigations, the stewards held a second hearing on Sunday 17th July 2022 at 1940 with Mr Pablo Marcos.

“The stewards showed the video footage of the powerstage podium available on WRC+ and other pictures taken at the final podium in Tartu.

“This evidence clearly showed that Mr Tanak was not wearing the cap neither before the champagne spray nor after it on both podiums and that his statement made in the first hearing was not correct.

“Furthermore, the driver attended the post-rally press conference, which was held inside the HQ, also without the cap.

“The stewards concurred that this incident had a negative impact on the commercial rights of the WRC.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia
Previous article

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia
Next article

Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation

Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Rally Estonia Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation Rally Estonia
WRC

Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia

Ott Tanak More from
Ott Tanak
Tanak handed Rally Estonia penalty for WRC hybrid use infringement Rally Estonia
WRC

Tanak handed Rally Estonia penalty for WRC hybrid use infringement

Tanak: No extra pressure to perform at WRC Rally Estonia Rally Estonia
WRC

Tanak: No extra pressure to perform at WRC Rally Estonia

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai WRC boss lifts lid on "nightmare" parts supply issues
WRC

Hyundai WRC boss lifts lid on "nightmare" parts supply issues

Hyundai calls for reaction to “nightmare day” at Safari Rally Rally Kenya
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai calls for reaction to “nightmare day” at Safari Rally

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime
WRC

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Latest news

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime
WRC WRC

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation
WRC WRC

Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation

Ott Tanak has downplayed speculation Hyundai is considering pulling out of the World Rally Championship, and is confident the team can recover from a difficult start to the hybrid era.

Tanak fined for not wearing WRC podium cap at Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Tanak fined for not wearing WRC podium cap at Rally Estonia

Ott Tanak has been fined for failing to wear a Pirelli branded cap issued by the World Rally Championship during Rally Estonia’s post-event proceedings.

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera was “on another planet” on his way to a dominant Rally Estonia victory, according to Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
8 h
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.