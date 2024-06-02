Hyundai explains Tanak’s “be safe, not push it” WRC Sardinia call
The extra risk required for Ott Tanak to challenge Sebastien Ogier for the Rally Sardinia lead on Saturday was “unreasonable”, according to Hyundai World Rally Championship boss Cyril Abiteboul.
Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Tanak was embroiled in an intense fight for the rally lead with Toyota’s Ogier across Saturday’s rough gravel stages.
The 2019 world champion trailed Ogier by 4.5s heading into Saturday’s stages, but emerged with a 3.5s lead after the morning loop.
Ogier picked up a puncture in the day’s opening stage, which allowed Tanak to pounce as Ogier cautiously completed the loop without a spare wheel.
However, at the end of stage nine, Tanak revealed that his Hyundai team had asked him to “be safe and not push it”. The call came after team-mate and championship leader Thierry Neuville crashed out of third position.
Following the decision, Tanak ended Saturday 17.1s behind Ogier but the Estonian admitted he was struggling for confidence to challenge for the lead.
Abiteboul has since moved to explain the thinking behind the team call.
“I will never ask a driver to slow down, but the discussion we had was about risk versus reward,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.
“Rally is all about that. The question was what is the extra level of risk that you need to take in order to feel you can have a go and a push and attack Ogier?
“I could feel from his [Ott’s] feedback that increasing the risk level was simply unreasonable given the level of confidence he has in the car.
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
“I think he is still trying to work around the limitation of the car, which we have discussed a lot.
“On that basis it was judged unreasonable to increase the risk to the extent where we could be a threat on Ogier.
“That was the conclusion of the exchange; it doesn’t mean to slow down. It is not what I would qualify [as] a team order. I don’t want to be precious about terminology.
“There was an exchange and after having lost a car with Thierry and it was clear that for Ott this would be a good result for himself and the team, I felt it was right to have this type of action and this is something I like to do occasionally.”
When asked about the decision, Tanak added: “Clearly after Thierry went out we had only two cars left and, with the championship on the table, it is clear you can’t risk to lose another car.
“Nobody said I couldn’t fight Seb, but I was told not to take any risk.
“But in this situation where I couldn’t really find any good feeling in the car, especially this afternoon, if you keep pushing the risk is always on the table.
“I didn’t have a good feeling in the car, so I had to slow down.”
Tanak has since slashed Ogier’s lead to 6.6s on Sunday morning with two stages remaining.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Hyundai’s plan to help Tanak unlock potential from WRC car
Tanak not far from “being in the fight” after Portugal WRC victory challenge
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Inside Hyundai's rally-meets-Nurburgring challenge
WRC's 2025 rule change will create “pretty crap” car - Hyundai's Abiteboul
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
Latest news
Tanak: Surprise Sardinia WRC win “really cruel” on Ogier
Martin blames tyre pressure rule for lack of action in Italian MotoGP race
Why IMSA’s downtown Detroit GTP debut was divisive among drivers
Nurburgring 24: Scherer PHX Audi wins after 14-hour stoppage
Prime
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments