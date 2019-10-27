Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Race in
06 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Race in
05 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Catalunya / Leg report

Catalunya WRC: Tanak crowned champion as Neuville wins

shares
comments
Catalunya WRC: Tanak crowned champion as Neuville wins
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 12:27 PM

Toyota’s Ott Tanak has won the World Rally Championship title with one round to spare with second place on Rally Catalunya, as Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville took victory.

Neuville did absolutely all he could to deny Tanak’s title with a perfectly controlled performance, hitting the front on Saturday when the action switched from gravel to tarmac and winning the rally by 17.2s over Tanak, who overhauled Dani Sordo on the final stage.

Needing to beat or finish just one place behind Neuville on the test, Tanak won the Power Stage with a scorching time, 3.6s quicker than Elfyn Evans with Neuville third quickest.

Tanak’s title means he is the first man to defeat either Sebastien Loeb or Ogier across a full season since Petter Solberg in 2003 and it’s the first drivers' title for Toyota in 25 years since Didier Auriol in 1994.

Defending champion Ogier was the other driver capable of stopping Tanak and led the rally after the opening stage but a hydraulic failure on stage two left his Citroen without its paddle-shift gear selector and crucially bereft of its power steering.

Ogier struggled on but lost four minutes, eventually forced to settle for eighth.

All three Hyundais flirted with the lead on Friday’s gravel tests following Ogier’s demise. Sordo took the early initiative but it was Sebastien Loeb who led a Hyundai 1-2-3 after Friday with an astonishing time on the final test.

As Neuville powered ahead on Saturday, Sordo and Loeb couldn’t keep up and fell into the clutches of a hungry Tanak in fourth. Loeb was overhauled by Tanak on Saturday’s final Salou spectator stage, but Sordo kept his nose ahead.

Sordo repelled Tanak throughout the majority of Sunday, but Tanak’s sensational push on the Power Stage was enough for him to steal second from Sordo by 0.4s.

Loeb wound up a distant fourth, with Toyota’s Jari-Matti Latvala finishing a mere 6.3s behind in fifth place to prolong the manufacturers battle onto Australia.

M-Sport’s Evans had been squabbling with Latvala for fifth but an engine misfire on Friday and brief lapses of confidence on Saturday confined him to sixth place.

Teammate Teemu Suninen finished seventh, surviving a late scare on the Power Stage when he slid wide into a bank and suffered a half-spin.

Kris Meeke had climbed as high as third on Saturday morning, threatening the Hyundai juggernaut, but pushed too hard on the morning’s second test and whacked his Toyota Yaris WRC into retirement.

Through no fault of his own, Esapekka Lappi compounded a weekend to forget for Citroen. Lappi had been in the mix until Friday’s final test when an engine-related issue stopped his C3 in its tracks.

The issue proved so severe that Lappi wouldn’t start either of the two Tarmac legs.

Takamoto Katsuta was on for a points-scoring finish on just his second WRC appearance in a Toyota Yaris WRC but a gear selection issue on Saturday’s opening stage lost him over half an hour.

In contrast to the WRC team’s poor weekend, Citroen C3 R5’s topped both the WRC2 Pro and WRC2 categories. Mads Ostberg was ninth and won WRC2 Pro, one place ahead of WRC2 victor Eric Camilli who was 10th overall.

Next article
Catalunya WRC: Neuville stretches lead, Tanak into third

Previous article

Catalunya WRC: Neuville stretches lead, Tanak into third
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Catalunya
Sub-event Day 3
Drivers Thierry Neuville , Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport , Toyota Motorsport GmbH
Author Luke Barry

WRC Next session

Rally Catalunya

Rally Catalunya

24 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton texted absent Bonnington for set-up advice

3h
2
Formula 1

How Hamilton can win his sixth F1 title today

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

Tifft hospitalized prior to first Martinsville practice

4
Formula 1

Verstappen stripped of pole for ignoring yellow flags

5
MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Marquez wins after last-lap Vinales crash

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS1-3 01:56
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS1-3

WRC: Rally Catalunya Shakedown 01:52
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya Shakedown

Latest news

Catalunya WRC: Tanak crowned champion as Neuville wins
WRC

Catalunya WRC: Tanak crowned champion as Neuville wins

Catalunya WRC: Neuville stretches lead, Tanak into third
WRC

Catalunya WRC: Neuville stretches lead, Tanak into third

Catalunya WRC: Neuville back ahead, Meeke crashes
WRC

Catalunya WRC: Neuville back ahead, Meeke crashes

Catalunya WRC: Loeb leads Hyundai 1-2-3
WRC

Catalunya WRC: Loeb leads Hyundai 1-2-3

Tanak to leave Toyota for Hyundai in shock 2020 move
WRC

Tanak to leave Toyota for Hyundai in shock 2020 move

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.