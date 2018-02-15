Global
WRC Rally Sweden Stage report

Sweden WRC: Tanak leads after Super Special opener

Sweden WRC: Tanak leads after Super Special opener
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
15/02/2018 08:04

Toyota duo Ott Tanak and Jari-Matti Latvala were first and second in the opening stage of Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2018 WRC season.

Tanak, who switched from M-Sport to Toyota for 2018, was three tenths quicker than his Finn teammate on the 1.9km Super Special stage at Karlstad.

Mads Ostberg, who joins the factory Citroen team for the event, and his teammate Kris Meeke followed, just six and nine tenths of a second off the pace respectively.

Andreas Mikkelsen was the quickest Hyundai driver in fifth, narrowly beating Thierry Neuville and Hayden Paddon.

Esapekka Lappi, Rally Monte Carlo winner Sebastien Ogier and Craig Breen rounded out the top 10.

Reigning World Rallycross champion Johan Krisoffersson, who entered his home rally with a Skoda Fabia R5, kicked off the event in 16th, 4.1s behind Tanak.

The event will continue with seven stages on Friday.

About this article
Series WRC
Event Rally Sweden
Sub-event Day 1
Article type Stage report
