Sweden WRC: Neuville holds narrow lead over Breen

Thierry Neuville maintained his Rally Sweden lead during the Saturday morning loop as Citroen's Craig Breen stepped up as his main challenger.

Breen, who started the morning as best of the rest behind an all-Hyundai top three, passed Hayden Paddon on the opening stage of the day and overhauled Andreas Mikkelsen next time around with the Norwegian making a mistake.

The Irishman is 5.9s behind Neuville, who had a paddle shift scare after SS9, but eventually escaped any real drama.

Neuville set the quickest time in the SS11 Vargasen stage, which featured the infamous Colin's Crest jump, beating Ott Tanak by nine tenths.

It was the first stage of the day that the Estonian didn't top as he dominated both SS9 and SS10.

Behind Breen, Mikkelsen holds third with Paddon and Mads Ostberg two and four seconds behind respectively.

The Toyota trio of Esapekka Lappi, Jari-Matti Latvala and Ott Tanak all gained a position due to Teemu Suninen making mistakes in all three stages of the Saturday morning loop.

While Lappi has a safe gap in sixth, Latvala is under pressure from Tanak, who closed the gap from 23 to eight seconds.

Suninen and Kris Meeke round out the top 10, with Sebastien Ogier sitting 11th.