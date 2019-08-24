Top events
Previous
WRC / Rally Germany / Breaking news

WRC spectator escapes injury after fall, Ostberg near-miss

shares
comments
WRC spectator escapes injury after fall, Ostberg near-miss
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 11:22 AM

A spectator reportedly escaped injury after falling onto a Rally Germany stage from a height of around five metres as he narrowly avoided being hit by Mads Ostberg's Citroen.

On SS5 of the World Rally Championship's German round, during the second running of the 19.44kmh Stein und Wein stage, the spectator fell off a short wall “head first” onto the stage on a straight section, just as Ostberg rounded a quick right-hander in his Citroen C3 R5.

Ostberg veered left in a desperate attempt to avoid the spectator who he said he missed by ‘half a metre or a metre’.

“In the end I was probably a metre or half a metre away from him,” Ostberg told Motorsport.com.

“He came down the wall a metre from the race line, if he fell down half a second later there would have been no way to avoid it. It’s just a matter of timing. 

“He fell down head first and I went almost off the road to avoid him, at the same time he managed to climb out of the line a little bit. 

“The shock of the experience, it disturbs your mind a bit when you’re driving. I was thinking about it for the rest of the stage, how much it affected the speed I don’t know. It didn’t make me faster anyway. 

“I’ve never experienced…I’ve seen people walking on the side of the road but I’ve never seen… I wasn’t even focused up there and I just saw him come down from above me. 

“It was a really shocking experience. He should be injured for sure.”

 

However the event confirmed that the male spectator was not injured and urged spectators to follow the safety information provided. 

Ostberg has been helping the team develop its R5 car through the year, after driving its top-line car in select events in the WRC last year.

The Norwegian is fighting for a podium in WRC 2 Pro on Rally Germany despite gearbox and brake issues aboard his C3 R5.

“There’s far too much brakes on the front, it’s a design fault, there’s nothing we can do without parts,” he added.

“Now, I’m experimenting. We have nothing to lose. I will do something I did when I was 17-years-old, driving a Volvo. 

“I had a similar issue, so I took some really really worn brake pads on the back and it worked really well. 

“So I go back into the past and try to use some old tricks on the new car.”

Motorsport.com understands that – despite rumours – the spectator who fell was not inebriated. 

Next article
Germany WRC: Tanak pulls small gap over Neuville

Previous article

Germany WRC: Tanak pulls small gap over Neuville
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Germany
Drivers Mads Ostberg
Author Jack Benyon

