Previous / The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer
WRC News

Spa circuit absent from 2022 WRC Ypres Rally route

Ypres Rally organisers have announced the World Rally Championship event won’t utilise the Spa-Francorchamps circuit this year.

Spa circuit absent from 2022 WRC Ypres Rally route
Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

The long-time host of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix was incorporated into a series of stages to conclude the Ypres Rally on its WRC debut last year, an event won by local favourite Thierry Neuville of Hyundai.

Spa’s inclusion created spectacular vision of the cars using iconic parts of the circuit, including Eau Rouge. However, it also divided fans and drivers as teams were forced to make a 300km early morning drive from the Ypres service park in order to complete Sunday’s stages.

Ypres Rally has been re-installed to the WRC calendar this year to fill the vacant August 18-21 slot that had been earmarked for Rally Northern Ireland, before a lack of funding ended hopes of a UK round for 2022.

Organisers Club Superstage have now confirmed that this year’s Ypres Rally will feature a revised route based around traditional asphalt stages, with the use of the Spa circuit “impossible” due to the circuit’s preparations for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix that commences a week after the rally. 

“It was not only the long liaison to Spa-Francorchamps that played a role in this decision to stay in Ypres. It was practically impossible to finish the WRC round on the circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, as at that time, the preparations for the Formula 1 Grand Prix have already started,” said Club Superstage president Alain Penasse.

Gus Greensmith, Chris Patterson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Gus Greensmith, Chris Patterson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

As a result of the revised route, the rally will now finish with a power stage held in the Kemmelberg hills situated 10 kilometres south west of rally headquarters in Ypres.

The ninth round of the WRC season will feature 282km of competitive stages which equates to 40% of the entire event route.

Ypres Rally is not the only event to confirm a revised route this year as Rally Finland has revealed a new-look schedule for the fast and flowing gravel event. Officials state this year’s the rally will feature a 50% new itinerary.  

“I really must take off my hat once again to our brilliant route planning team,” said deputy clerk of the course Kari Nuutinen. “This year’s WRC rally constitutes a return to ‘normal’.”

“We’ll be making another return to world champion Juha Kankkunen’s backyard on the Lankamaa stage. Lankamaa is a special stage that has been much requested by rally fans and it is a great pleasure for us to be able to include it once again.”

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer
