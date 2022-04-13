Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid
WRC News

Sordo to make first WRC appearance of 2022 in Portugal for Hyundai

Hyundai Motorsport has announced that Dani Sordo will contest Rally Portugal next month, for what will be his first outing of the World Rally Championship season.

Tom Howard
By:
Sordo to make first WRC appearance of 2022 in Portugal for Hyundai
Listen to this article

The 38-year-old was widely expected to jump behind the wheel of the third i20 N for the first gravel event of the season in Portugal from 19-22 May, with the team now officially confirming that to be the case.

Hyundai's new signing Oliver Solberg has so far been entered in the squad's third entry in the opening three rallies of the season. He was forced to withdraw from the Monte Carlo season opener due to cockpit fumes, then finished sixth in Sweden last time out.

He will remain aboard the car for Croatia, which starts next week.

Sordo said: "I can't wait to be back in the WRC and race for the first time with Hyundai i20 N Rally1 in Portugal."

The remaining events of Sordo's 2022 schedule is unclear at this stage. Although the experienced Spaniard is set to contest more events, it is expected that 20-year-old Solberg will drive the majority of the season in the third car.

Speaking to Motorsport.com earlier this year, three-time WRC event winner Sordo said: "In my contract I have four rallies so I don't know if I will do more or less."

While Sordo has been absent from the WRC so far this year, he made his rally raid debut competing in last month's Qatar International Baja event.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Driving a Can-Am Maverick T3 buggy, Sordo and French co-driver Xavier Panseri finished 13th in a car section that also featured former WRC rival Kris Meeke, who finished fourth.

Sordo has plenty experience on Portugal's famous gravel roads, scoring five podiums at the event during his career. His best result arrived last year, when he finished second behind Toyota's Elfyn Evans.

Read Also:

After a disappointing start to the season, his Hyundai team has made progress with the i20 N Rally1 claiming its first podium of the campaign with Thierry Neuville's second place in Sweden.

There, Solberg, had been in contention for a podium early on before going to finish sixth.

shares
comments

Related video

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid
Previous article

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid Rally Croatia
WRC

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test
WRC

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime
WRC

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Dani Sordo More from
Dani Sordo
Solberg and Sordo to share third WRC Hyundai in 2022
WRC

Solberg and Sordo to share third WRC Hyundai in 2022

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved
Video Inside
WRC

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Prime
WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai names Suninen in new-look 2022 WRC2 line-up
WRC

Hyundai names Suninen in new-look 2022 WRC2 line-up

Sweden WRC podium “like a win” for Hyundai after Monte Carlo woes Rally Sweden
Video Inside
WRC

Sweden WRC podium “like a win” for Hyundai after Monte Carlo woes

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime
WRC

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Latest news

Sordo to make first WRC appearance of 2022 in Portugal for Hyundai
WRC WRC

Sordo to make first WRC appearance of 2022 in Portugal for Hyundai

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid
WRC WRC

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test
WRC WRC

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test

Solberg: WRC podium possible after confidence-boosting Sweden
WRC WRC

Solberg: WRC podium possible after confidence-boosting Sweden

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Prime

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.