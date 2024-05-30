Solberg out of WRC Rally Sardinia on medical grounds
Oliver Solberg will not start this weekend’s World Rally Championship round in Sardinia on medical grounds.
Winner WRC2, Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
