Skoda reveals Rally2-inspired EV race car concept

Skoda Motorsport has unveiled an all-new electric racing car concept that has taken inspiration and technology from its World Rally Championship Rally2 car.

Based on the road going Enyaq SUV, the new Enyaq RS Race has even in development since 2023 with the aim to create an EV race car concept that closely matches the handling of Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

The car can generate 340 horsepower and a top speed of 180km/h from two electric motors married to an 82 kWh battery, that have been taken from the production car.

Inside, the car features a rally-specification rollcage, hydraulic handbrake while the pedal box has been taken straight out of the Rally2 car.

Biocomposite parts, incorporating flax fibres in both the body and interior, help to reduce the car’s weight by 316kg compared to the original road car.

Skoda Enyaq RS Race Photo by: Skoda Motorsport

According to the Czech manufacturer, “the project showcases Skoda’s activities in the field of electrified motorsport, driving progress towards a more sustainable future”.

“The Skoda Enyaq RS Race was developed completely in-house by Skoda Motorsport. Based on the Enyaq Coupe RS production model, the car features a distinctive design with strong racing DNA, enhanced aerodynamics and excellent acceleration,” said Johannes Neft, Skoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development.

“In terms of sustainable solutions, the new concept car also serves as a pilot project for future innovations in series production. The biocomposite parts have led to a significant weight reduction, and we are trialling them in motorsport, including in the current Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, with a view to future implementation.”

Speaking in the car's reveal video factory Skoda rally driver Oliver Solberg, who has driven the concept car, said: “I have to say this new Enyaq RS race is a really exciting car to drive.

“First of all it is super fast and secondly to go that fast this car is much more stable and it feels lower it is not like driving an SUV it feels really cool and fun to drive. It is much more nimble and fun to play with the car.

Skoda Enyaq RS Race Photo by: Skoda Motorsport

“I think they have done a good job with the road car to give it more of a rally feeling.”

While the Enyaq RS Race is a concept currently, the project could point towards the car maker’s future direction in motorsport.

The FIA is currently working to form the WRC’s new 2027 regulations with EV, hybrid and ICE powertrains up for discussion.