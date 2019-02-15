Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Sweden / Breaking news

Ogier has "nothing to play for" after Sweden crash

shares
comments
Ogier has
By:
1h ago

Sebastien Ogier will rejoin Rally Sweden on Saturday, but has admitted he has nothing to play for as he starts the weekend in 46th position after getting stuck in a snowbank.

Ogier’s Citroen C3 WRC was undamaged after he went off the road on the second run through Svullrya and the Frenchman felt he had paid a high price for a small mistake.

“I got stuck in the snowbank,” he told Motorsport.com. “It was nothing special.

“It’s always tricky on the second loop. I touch a little bit the snowbank and get stuck and, with no spectators, there was nothing we could do. We had to run, I don’t know, a kilometre to find them. We had a little bit of time to play in the snow…”

Read the loop report:

The two-car Citroen squad has stated consistently that the drivers’ title is its aim for this year, which offers little to be gained from the weekend.

Team principal Pierre Budar said: “This afternoon was difficult for everybody. It was a small mistake for Sebastien, but there was no chance – no luck with no spectators. The car is perfect, but he was stuck.”

On the subject of the next two days running at the front of the field and opening the road, Ogier said: “I don’t care for tomorrow, I have nothing to play for. Starting at the front, there’s not so much to do now.”

Asked what he thought of the potential for warm weather causing the cancellation of stages tomorrow and Sunday, Ogier concluded: “You can’t control weather, what can you do against that? There’s nothing you can do.”

Ogier’s teammate Esapekka Lappi upholds Citroen honour in fifth place, 42 seconds behind overnight leader Teemu Suninen (M-Sport Ford).

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team

Photo by: Citroen Communication

Next article
Sweden WRC: Suninen goes top, trouble for Latvala, Ogier

Previous article

Sweden WRC: Suninen goes top, trouble for Latvala, Ogier
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Sweden
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Teams Citroën World Rally Team
Author David Evans

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Is Ferrari's 2019 F1 car the leap it requires? Ferrari Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Is Ferrari's 2019 F1 car the leap it requires?

1h ago
Ferrari's new matte paint a performance benefit Article
Formula 1

Ferrari's new matte paint a performance benefit

New Ferrari F1 car features Article
Formula 1

New Ferrari F1 car features "extreme" solutions

Latest videos
1989 Swedish Rally, interview with Timo Salonen 01:10
WRC

1989 Swedish Rally, interview with Timo Salonen

Feb 14, 2019
1989 Swedish Rally, interview with Ingvar Carlsson 01:51
WRC

1989 Swedish Rally, interview with Ingvar Carlsson

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
Ogier has
WRC

Ogier has "nothing to play for" after Sweden crash

Sweden WRC: Suninen goes top, trouble for Latvala, Ogier
WRC

Sweden WRC: Suninen goes top, trouble for Latvala, Ogier

Sweden WRC: Tanak leads, Gronholm drops out
WRC

Sweden WRC: Tanak leads, Gronholm drops out

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.