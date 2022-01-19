Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February

By:

Sebastien Ogier says he should be in a position to confirm his circuit racing and World Rally Championship plans next month.

The newly-crowned, eight-time WRC champion will scale back his rally commitments to four or five rallies for Toyota this year, meaning he won’t defend his title as rallying’s top tier enters a new hybrid Rally1 era this season.

Ogier revealed last year that he wishes to dovetail a partial rally programme in Toyota’s third GR Yaris alongside possible outings in the World Endurance Championship, with the ultimate goal to compete at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Frenchman drove Toyota’s GR010 Hybrid Hypercar in last November’s post-season WEC rookie test in Bahrain, but it appears an LMP2 programme appears his most likely option, with Toyota unlikely to run third WEC entry at Le Mans.

Currently, Ogier is only confirmed to contest this weekend’s WRC season opener in Monte Carlo with his plans beyond that yet to be clarified.

Speaking in the first press conference of the 2022 season, the 38-year-old confirmed that discussions regarding his plans this year are continuing with an announcement expected at the beginning of February.

Ogier hinted that an outing at Le Mans could feature in those, while saying that Rally Portugal in May is also on his list for potential 2022 WRC events.

“We have been discussing a bit with the team but it is not completely clear yet, but soon I will be able to announce,” said Ogier.

“I can already say that after this rally it will be a good break for me as everybody knows I was really looking for that and I didn’t really have a break [after Rally Monza] as at the end of last year we went straight into Monte Carlo, so the plan is still the same, to do maybe something like four or five rallies, and also very soon I will be able to announce my circuit racing plan for the year.

“[Rally] Portugal is always in my mind and you know I have a special relationship with Portugal. I can say it is on the potential list for this season.”

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

When asked about his WEC aspirations, he added: “I’m working on a plan right now and I think very soon, the beginning of February you will hear about it. There is some work going on to be already at Le Mans this year.”

Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala plans to sit down with Ogier after this weekend’s Monte Carlo Rally to discuss his future, but expects Esapekka Lappi to compete in the majority of this year’s WRC events in the third GR Yaris.

“I really hope we can clarify it,” said Latvala. “I hope to have a discussion with him after the rally and decide what he is going to do in the future.

“He said to me at Monza that at the end of the year he was very tired and wanted to have a holiday and recover and then he will decide what he will do. Our plan is, more of our events will be done by Esapekka and less than half with Seb.”

Ogier is set to begin his partial WRC campaign on Thursday as he attempts to claim a ninth win in Monte Carlo.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing
Previous article

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022 Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime
WRC

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Sébastien Ogier More from
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier: Monte Carlo WRC head-to-head with Loeb will be a "pleasure"
WRC

Ogier: Monte Carlo WRC head-to-head with Loeb will be a "pleasure"

Ogier won’t be tempted into WRC title tilt by Monte Carlo success Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Ogier won’t be tempted into WRC title tilt by Monte Carlo success

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime
WRC

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

Latest news

Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022
WRC WRC

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022

WRC 2022: All you need to know on the new rules, new cars and more
WRC WRC

WRC 2022: All you need to know on the new rules, new cars and more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Prime

How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.