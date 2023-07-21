Subscribe
Previous / M-Sport: Tanak’s WRC Estonia drive “probably his best” for team Next / WRC Estonia: Rovanpera pulls clear after Saturday morning clean sweep
WRC / Rally Estonia News

Rovanpera’s WRC Rally Estonia pace a “big surprise” for Toyota

Kalle Rovanpera’s run to lead Rally Estonia after opening the roads on Friday has come as a “big surprise” to Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala.

Tom Howard
By:

The reigning world champion made light work of sweeping the fast gravel stages to end Friday with a 3.0s lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville heading into Saturday’s nine stages.

Rovanpera’s surge to the rally lead included two stages wins in the afternoon despite facing the disadvantage of facing the rutted roads first. The 22-year-old’s stage winning performances provided another reminder of Rovanpera’s unique set of skills to Latvala.

“He has been very impressive with what he has been doing because opening the roads was not easy in the morning, and in the afternoon there were quite big ruts. I didn’t think he would be leading and making fastest stage times,” Latvala told Motorsport.com.

“It was a big surprise for us how he managed to win the stages being the first car on the road. I don’t know if the little bit of rain we had helped. Many drivers were suffering with understeer in the ruts, so maybe Kalle was just coping the best with the feeling.

“I think he had huge confidence at this time last year and now clearly since Portugal the confidence has been growing again and now the confidence is really high and of course it helps.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Rovanpera also admitted he hadn’t expected to end Friday with lead given his road position.

“You don’t always expect it [to be leading] when you are opening the roads in a rally like this, but I can be happy with what we did,” said Rovanpera. “We had a clean day without any mistakes and was pushing quite hard.

“For sure it [the lead] is not enough. Thierry has been driving well the whole day so of course I hope with the starting order changing around it will help us a bit, so I hope the times will come a a bit easier.”

While Rovanpera has seemingly breezed into the rally lead, Latvala believes Saturday’s battle with Neuville won’t be easy.

“The way Thierry approaches the rally, he is always getting better and better during the event. It will still be hard work as Thierry can be strong on Saturday,” Latvala added.

“It is not automatic thing that it will be easy tomorrow, this is not the case and we must remember this.”

After showing impressive pace on Friday, Neuville says he has bit of a margin to push harder on Saturday, but believes it will be difficult to take the fight to the championship leader.,

“It has been a good day. I knew it would be tough for me to find the rhythm, but I have felt good from the beginning and the car has been working well,” Neuville told Motorsport.com.

“When the confidence is there everything is much easier. I still have some margin and on the big jumps I am too careful and I didn’t dare to take all the risks.

“It will be difficult we knew he would be fast this afternoon. I guess tomorrow there will be no difference but maybe we can increase our speed.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

M-Sport: Tanak’s WRC Estonia drive “probably his best” for team

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera pulls clear after Saturday morning clean sweep
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row

WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row

FIA to review WRC engine penalties after Tanak case

FIA to review WRC engine penalties after Tanak case

WRC
Rally Estonia

FIA to review WRC engine penalties after Tanak case FIA to review WRC engine penalties after Tanak case

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Latest news

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row

Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake

Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake

Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull

Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull

Hungary F3 feature race shortened due to tyre "safety reasons"

Hungary F3 feature race shortened due to tyre "safety reasons"

F3 FIA F3
Hungaroring

Hungary F3 feature race shortened due to tyre "safety reasons" Hungary F3 feature race shortened due to tyre "safety reasons"

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe